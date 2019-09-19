

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigns at Liberal candidate Lenore Zann's office for the upcoming election in Truro, Nova Scotia, on Sept. 18, 2019. (John Morris)

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has admitted to wearing “brownface” twice after a yearbook picture surfaced showing him at an Arabian Nights-themed party in 2001.

The photograph, published Wednesday by Time and taken while Trudeau was a teacher at the private West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver, depicts the prime minister smiling while wearing a feathered turban, his face darkened in a practice with racist roots that has gotten other politicians in hot water.

““I attended an end of year gala where the theme was Arabian nights. I dressed up in an Aladdin costume and put makeup on,” Trudeau said at a press conference Wednesday evening. "I shouldn’t have done that. I should have known better, but I didn’t, and I’m really sorry.”

Trudeau also admitted to a second incident, this time in high school, where he said he dressed up at a talent show “with makeup on” and sang the song “Day-O.”

Exclusive: Justin Trudeau wore brownface at 2001 ‘Arabian Nights’ party while he taught at a private school, Canada's Liberal Party admits https://t.co/j3UobfYNIF — TIME (@TIME) September 18, 2019

The story landed like a bomb one week into a campaign that has seen the Liberals digging up and releasing old social media posts and videos from Conservative candidates that they say show that the party is welcoming to those who old insensitive and intolerant views.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said that he would support candidates who made mistakes in the past, provided that they apologize, recognize their errors and take responsibility for their actions.“I accept that people can make mistakes in the past and can own up to that and accept that,” Scheer told reporters earlier this week.The Conservatives, who are in a dead-heat with the Liberals, have accused Trudeau of being “not as advertised.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims thanked Trudeau Wednesday evening for his swift apology, after tweeting a statement from Executive Director Mustafa Farooq calling the prime minister’s use of brownface “deeply saddening.”

“The wearing of blackface/brownface is reprehensible, and hearkens back to a history of racism and an Orientalist mythology which is unacceptable," Farooq’s statement read.

UPDATE: We thank the Prime Minister for his apology.



Prime Minister Trudeau's apology came less than an hour after NCCM called on him to apologize for wearing blackface/brownface.



Promises made, promises kept. That's the NCCM way. — NCCM (@nccm) September 19, 2019

Green Party leader Elizabeth May also shared her dismay.

“I am deeply shocked by the racism shown in the photograph of Justin Trudeau,” she tweeted. “He must apologize for the harm done and commit to learning and appreciating the requirement to model social justice leadership at all levels of government. In this matter he has failed.”