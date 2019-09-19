

In this May 18, 2016, file photo, a Belgian F-16 fighter jet flies over Florennes Military Airbase, in Florennes, Belgium. A Belgian F-16 fighter jet crashed Sept. 19, 2019, on a road in northwestern France. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

French emergency services rescued a pilot hanging from an electricity line on Thursday, after his unarmed Belgian F-16 fighter jet crashed in northwestern France, according to local media outlets. The crash damaged a nearby house, and the jet burned out, but no injuries were reported.

It was unclear if the pilot was injured, but the Associated Press reported that he was taken to a hospital. Another pilot landed safely after ejecting before the crash, according to local media outlets.

In a tweet, the Belgian air force said the crash occurred near the town of Lorient.

Photos distributed by a local newspaper, Le Telegramme, appeared to show the pilot’s parachute caught in the high-voltage power line.

Homes in the proximity of the crash site were evacuated, and a security parameter was set up.