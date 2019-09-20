

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for a meeting with the new members of the government and new president of Parliament, in Kiev on September 2, 2019. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Volodymyr Zelensky had absolutely no political experience when he became Ukraine’s president after an April election he won in a landslide.

But his unexpected rise to power in some ways mirrored the trajectory of the character he was known for playing on TV: Vasyl Holoborodko, a schoolteacher who is elected president after one of his students records him ranting against government corruption and the video goes viral online.

Zelensky, 41, became a star in Ukraine for headlining the popular series, called “Servant of the People,” since 2015.

Now, he finds himself facing a new level of international scrutiny in his real-world job.

On Aug. 12, around two-and-a-half weeks after Zelensky spoke by phone with President Trump, a complaint was filed with Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, detailing an episode in which Trump allegedly committed a “serious or flagrant problem, abuse or violation of the law.” Atkinson addressed the concern by labeling it a matter of “urgent concern,” which legally triggered mandatory notification of congressional oversight committees.

That soon sparked a standoff between lawmakers and Washington’s intelligence community, as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, has since rebuffed requests to share details of the alleged incident with Congress.

Little else has been publicly known about the nature of the complaint. But on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that two former officials said it stemmed from Trump making a “promise” to a foreign leader. On Thursday, The Post reported that two people familiar with the matter specified that the complaint was focused on Ukraine, bringing the focus back to Trump’s July call with Zelensky.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in a series of tweets following The Post reports.

[Whistleblower complaint about President Trump involves Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the matter]

Democrats had already launched an investigation into that call over concerns that Trump and his attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, are attempting to coerce the Ukrainian government into helping Trump win reelection next year.

Zelensky, who founded the multimillion-dollar production company Studio Kvartal 95, brought business experience and media savvy to his new role as president — but not much else. Still, on the campaign trail he vowed to fix some of Ukraine’s most stubborn problems, like deeply entrenched corruption and the five-year long conflict with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that has killed at least 13,000 people.

In his first speech after taking office in May, he channeled some of his TV character’s humility, urging Ukrainians against idolizing him by hanging his photo in their offices.

“Hang photos of your children there, and before every decision, look them in the eye,” he said.

He also called for lawmakers to remove a number of high-level officials, including the defense minister, the prosecutor general and head of security services.

“So that our heroes don’t die anymore, I’m ready to do anything,” Zelensky said in his first remarks as president. “I’m ready to lose my ratings, my popularity, my post for peace to come — without losing our territories.”

His political party, named for his TV series, then managed to elect 254 lawmakers in a snap general election this summer. Like Zelensky, all of them were political newcomers: Not a single one had ever served in parliament before, and the party organized a special boot camp for them to learn the ins and out after the election.

