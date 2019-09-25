Want smart analysis of the most important news in your inbox every weekday, along with other global reads, interesting ideas and opinions? Sign up for the Today’s WorldView newsletter.



NEW YORK — President Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro kicked off proceedings at the U.N. General Assembly with nationalist screeds. Bolsonaro raged against the global reaction to widespread fires in the Amazon, casting his country as a victim to manipulative activist organizations and a “lying" foreign press.

In the heart of the world’s most important international institution, the duo hailed national sovereignty above all else — a constant theme of Trump’s three years in power and a potent narrative, as well, for the former army captain who is now Brazil’s president.

“We are not here to erase nationalities in the name of an abstract global interest,” Bolsonaro said.

“The future does not belong to the globalist," Trump said, following up. “It belongs to patriots.”

Other world leaders are amused by such rhetoric. In an interview with Today’s WorldView, center-left Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez lamented the effect of Trump’s leadership on the world stage. That ranges from environmental policy — Sánchez expressed dismay that “we have someone leading the United States who doesn’t believe in climate change” nor appreciates the “urgency” of the moment — to the Trump administration’s confrontation with Iran.

“The international agreement reached with the Iranian regime was very positive for the peace and security of the world,” said Sánchez, referring to the nuclear deal forged between Tehran and world powers that Trump chose to break. “It’s a pity the United States put it into question.”

Encuentro cordial con el presidente iraní, @HassanRouhani, a quien he trasladado la importancia de Irán como actor regional, con capacidad de influencia sobre los conflictos abiertos, y le he exhortado a que haga lo posible por salvar acuerdo nuclear de 2015.#UNGA pic.twitter.com/pRTk9m5ho0 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 24, 2019

Sánchez said he rejects Trump’s protectionist rhetoric on trade, particularly the administration’s decision to cast European partners as national security threats as a way to slap tariffs on some of their exports. But he expressed confidence that the transatlantic relationship can be saved, because it is “something that overcomes administrations.” On climate, he pointed to the work being done by several U.S. mayors and governors to curb emissions and build more sustainable economies, with or without federal support.

Trump’s presidency nevertheless has had a definitive effect. Echoing an argument pushed by figures such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, Sánchez stressed the need for Europe to chart its own path on the world stage and move away from decades of sheltering under the umbrella of an American superpower.

“The role that Europe must play, not only here, but in the years to come,” said Sánchez, is “to create more balance” in global politics. “There was a need” for this degree of independence before, he admitted, “but it’s also true that the new position of this U.S. administration has intensified the need.”

Whether Sánchez himself will have much of a role to play in that geopolitical shift remains to be seen. After being unable to build a stable ruling coalition, Sánchez threw in the towel and called for new elections in November. Spain’s parliament dissolved this week. It’ll be the country’s fourth election in four years and the second one this year.

Sánchez’s opponents on both the far left and the center-right blame him for not wanting to work with them. But in his conversation with Today’s WorldView, he pinned the failure on his rivals for not recognizing the superior political mandate won by Sánchez and his Socialist Worker’s Party in April.

“If you use the multiparty system to block the formation of a government, this is damaging to democracy,” he said, adding that the elections in November were now “a great opportunity to overcome this blockage.”

This might be a risky bet. Spain’s fragmented political landscape will make it difficult for Sánchez to win an outright majority, even if his Socialists, the country’s traditional center-left mainstay, do claw back a few more votes from parties to its left and right.

Then there is the question of Catalonia, the wealthy northeast region where a secessionist movement triggered a constitutional crisis in 2017 by staging an independence referendum deemed illegal by Madrid. The tensions over Catalonia fanned political flames elsewhere, helping stoke the rise of Vox, a far-right party which claimed about 10 percent of the vote.

And it will probably shadow the November election, too. In October, sentences are expected for a number of Catalan separatist leaders who appeared in a publicly televised trial on charges of sedition and rebellion.

When asked by Today’s WorldView if he would consider possible pardons for the Catalan separatist leaders, Sánchez said he would “respect the work of the judicial power.” He also criticized the “undemocratic behavior” of Catalonia’s separatists, linking their demands for independence with a host of “reactionary movements” that sprang up in Europe in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

En un año, este Gobierno ha demostrado que los problemas de #España se pueden superar desde la óptica progresista. Que se puede crecer y repartir, con justicia social, que se puede gobernar con limpieza y ejemplaridad, apostando por la convivencia. pic.twitter.com/JMB4nWubuT — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 17, 2019

While Trump and Bolsonaro decried the perils of “socialism,” which the U.S. president branded “the wrecker of nations and destroyer of societies,” Sánchez believes his party’s politics are necessary in an age of climate change and yawning social inequality.

“It’s important to show people a progressive manner to face these challenges,” he said, pointing to his ambitious goals for renewable energy in Spain that, as of now, have not dented his support among the traditional rural working class that earned a living in industries related to fossil fuels.

Last year, his government struck a deal with unions to shut down most of the country’s coal mines but also inject hundreds of millions of euros in investment in those regions. “We went there and spoke to them and told them we weren’t going to leave them behind and alone,” Sánchez said. “It’s very important to show people that we have to face this transition and this transition must be fair.”

It is that sort of reckoning with inequality, he suggests, that can thwart the siren song of nationalists and populists. Unlike Trump, or former Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, Sánchez has taken a welcoming approach to refugees seeking safe passage to Europe.

“Spain accepts diversity as an asset,” Sánchez declared. “We are an inclusive country.”

