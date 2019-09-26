

In this original, undated photo of Canadian Green Party leader Elizabeth May released by her campaign, she holds a paper cup without the party logo on it and without a straw. The doctored image shows her holding a reusable cup with a Green Party of Canada logo and metal straw. (Green Party of Canada)

In an era where politicians peddle manipulated images to suggest larger crowd sizes or more extreme vacation adventures, the Green Party of Canada was rebuked for editing a photo to make its leader appear more eco-friendly.

Longtime party leader Elizabeth May acknowledged in a statement Tuesday that her staff altered an image of her snapped during last year’s Sidney Street Market in Victoria, British Columbia, to show her holding a reusable cup with a Green Party of Canada logo and a metal straw. The original photo, in which May is holding a paper cup without the party logo and isn’t holding a straw, had appeared on the Green Party’s website and in other media throughout the past year.

“I was completely shocked to find that the party had photoshopped an image of me from last year’s Sidney Street Market,” May wrote. “My personal daily practice is to avoid single use plastic items 100% of the time. I never drink from plastic water bottles. I always carry my own reusable coffee cup. I carry my own bamboo utensils. I walk the talk every day.”

May went on to say the edited image was a “misstep” by what she called a well-meaning party staff member who wanted to brand the image with the Green Party logo and reiterated that given her typically eco-conscious habits, she had nothing to hide.

The party recently released its 2019 platform, which includes a pledge to ban all single-use plastics in Canada by 2022 — including straws and cups.

May offered advice to her staff should they decide to edit another picture and quipped to the Guardian: “If they’re going to Photoshop, couldn’t they do something with my face and make it look a little younger?”

Although the Green Party of Canada has long been an underdog compared with parties that dominate the country’s parliament, such as the Liberal, Conservative and New Democratic parties, climate concerns have bolstered the Greens this election. Reuters reports the party had about 11 percent public support as of a recent poll — more than triple the amount it notched during the 2015 election.

May is among five candidates seeking to replace Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Canada’s Oct. 21 election.

May’s Photoshop flap is minor compared to Trudeau’s photo controversies: Last week, photos surfaced of the Liberal Party prime minister wearing racist brown-face makeup in three incidents from his youth.

