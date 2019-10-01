

Indian school children walk on a water-logged road during heavy rain in Kolkata on Sept. 25, 2019. (Dibyangshu SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI — People using rafts on roads, waterlogged hospitals and shops, food packets being airdropped — this is what life has been like in the northern Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh after heavy rains led to large-scale flooding.

India received the heaviest monsoon rainfall in 25 years, the weather department said. The monsoon normally begins in June and ends by September, but its delayed retreat this year has sparked floods that have killed more than 100 people. Collapsed homes and drowning were responsible for many deaths. Sixteen districts in Bihar and 14 in Uttar Pradesh were affected. Thousands of people in flood-hit regions were evacuated by the disaster relief authority.

In Patna, Bihar’s capital, heavy rains over three days caused severe waterlogging and brought activities to a halt. Residents were marooned on top floors of their homes as water and electricity supplies were hit. Six teams of the national disaster relief force were deployed in the city along with two air force helicopters. Four heavy pumps were flown in to help relieve flooding, as the administration stepped up rescue and relief efforts. Among those rescued in inflatable rubber boats were the state’s deputy chief minister, Sushil Modi, and his family.



Houses are inundated with floodwaters in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Rajesh Kumar Singh)



Onlookers and residents take photos of a car washed away by flash floods following heavy overnight rains in Pune on September 26, 2019. (Jignesh Mistry/AFP/Getty Images)



People use a makeshift raft to move out of a flooded neighborhood in Patna, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, Sept. 30, 2019. (Stringer)



Damaged vehicles are seen following heavy rains in Pune, India, Sept. 26, 2019. (REUTERS/Jignesh Mistry) (Stringer/Reuters)



A Hindu priest climbs down a ladder after lighting an oil lamp in a temple built on a 35 feet high bamboo pole standing in floodwaters on the banks of the River Ganges near the Sangam area in Allahabad on Sept. 22, 2019. (Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images)



Indian youths swim in flood waters on the banks of the River Ganges as the water level of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers rises near the Sangam area in Allahabad on Sept. 22, 2019. (Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images)



A man walks in floodwaters from the Ganges river at Sangam, on Sept. 19, 2019. (Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images)



Boys play in the rain on a flooded street in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Sept. 28, 2019. (Rajesh Kumar Singh)



A flooded ward of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital is seen following heavy rains in Patna in the Indian state of Bihar on Sept. 30, 2019. (Sachin Kumar/AFP/Getty Images)



streets in Patna, Bihar, India, on Sept. 30, 2019. (Photo by STR/EPA-EFE/REX)