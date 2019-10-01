Opinion: Time is on Taiwan’s side, as long as the U.S. is, too

Most of the missing and injured were migrant fishermen from the Philippines and Indonesia.

“We have checked hospital records, asked boat owners and also colleagues of the missing workers, and we believe the missing workers are the six from our agency,” Tseng Yen-pu, a representative of Sang Yi International manpower agency told state-run news agency CNA on Tuesday night.

The cause of the 20-year-old bridge’s sudden collapse remains unknown, but Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen promised that the government would thoroughly investigate and that all bridges in Taiwan will undergo inspection.

AD

AD

Several local news outlets noted that a typhoon had battered the area in recent days, with winds reaching 85 mph to 100 mph, although the weather was clear Tuesday morning. A low-magnitude earthquake also struck the area Monday morning, the Taiwan News reported. Meanwhile, consultants charged with maintaining the bridge said that in previous years, they had found rusted suspension cables and connection points that had been damaged by vehicles, the New York Times said, citing the local Liberty Times newspaper.

Tsai said cleanup efforts were expected to be finished by Wednesday so regular activity could resume at the port.

Why Taiwan is watching Hong Kong very closely

Despite its relatively small population, about 41,000, Su’ao Township encompasses a bustling port in southeast Taiwan and is known for its seafood and cold springs, according to the local tourism board. Nanfangao Bridge is considered a tourist attraction in Yilan County, according to the Associated Press. It was built to replace a lower bridge so that fishing boats and other vessels could pass below.

AD

AD

The bridge had the distinction of being the only single-span arch bridge in Taiwan supported by cables and the second single arch-cable steel bridge in the world, the AP reports.

Read more:

A 9-year-old boy missed his turn in a 5k run. He won the 10k race instead.

Kangaroo ‘carnage’: 20 animals killed in apparent hit-and-run rampage

Georgia teen shot and killed after his hunting party mistook him for a deer

AD