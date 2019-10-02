

Members of Reporters Without Borders stacked dummies bearing "Press" armbands and jackets during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Neuilly-sur-Seine, west of Paris, to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. (Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images)

Activists around the world marked the first anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi’s killing Wednesday with dramatic displays in front of Saudi diplomatic missions that were designed to draw attention to still-unanswered questions surrounding the journalist’s brutal death.

In France, members of Reporters Without Borders stacked dismembered mannequins draped in “Press” jackets and armbands outside a Saudi Consulate as a poignant reminder of the gruesome manner in which Khashoggi was killed and allegedly dismembered by Saudi agents inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The activists said they are demanding the full truth about Khashoggi’s killing.

Activists piled dismembered mannequins in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in France to mark 1 year since journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder @RSF_inter pic.twitter.com/tDkdDi2MCp — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) October 2, 2019

In Norway, activists marked the anniversary by wearing crime scene jumpsuits and standing outside the Saudi Embassy in Oslo. On Twitter, Amnesty asked, “Who ordered the killing?”

1 year since the killing of #JamalKhashoggi the truth about his execution still is unknown. Today we dressed up as crime scene investigators looking for evidence in front of the embassy of #SaudiArabia in Oslo, @ksaembassyosl. Who ordered the killing, #MBS and @KingSalman? pic.twitter.com/8OErLrZiQF — Amnesty Norge (@Amnesty_Norge) October 2, 2019

Outside the Saudi Consulate in Sydney, protesters held up posters of Khashoggi and a banner that read, “Anniversary of the assassination of free speech.”

Khashoggi, who was in self-imposed exile after becoming a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was a contributing opinions columnist at The Washington Post.

In the months since his killing, those close to Khashoggi have fought tirelessly to hold the perpetrators accountable. Mohammed has denied having any foreknowledge of the operation to target the journalist, while the trial of the people implicated in Khashoggi’s killing has been shrouded in secrecy.

A memorial service for Khashoggi was held Wednesday near the consulate in Istanbul where he was killed. The service was attended by Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Post, and Fred Ryan, the paper’s publisher. Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, who had been waiting for him outside the embassy on the day he was killed, also was in attendance.

[At Istanbul memorial for Jamal Khashoggi, silence and shouts for justice]

During the service, Cengiz described the past year as “the worst of her life” and paid tribute to Khashoggi, calling him the love of her life. Wiping away tears, she said she was “broken but proud.”

“I want to know what happened to his body. I want that those in power are held accountable for their actions,” she added.

She later wrote on Twitter: “One year since we last met. In one year, your assassination changed the World’s compass.”

One year since we last met.

In one year, your assassination changed the World’s compass.

You unleashed, by your death, the dark faces.

May Allah shower you with his mercy, my love Jamal .

Till we meet in heaven #JamalKhashoggi pic.twitter.com/DPANsbBnKk — Hatice Cengiz / خديجة (@mercan_resifi) October 2, 2019

In the United States, the National Press Club held a moment of silence in Khashoggi’s honor Wednesday morning.

Evening vigils are planned in London and Washington.