From atop a decommissioned fire engine parallel parked in front of the British Treasury building Thursday morning, climate activists began unleashing 1,800 liters of fake blood.

The activists’ plan, according to a statement about their protest, was to draw attention to what they say is the U.K. government’s inconsistent messaging on climate change. The government claims to be a world leader in studying the way humans have impacted global temperature and the decline of ecosystems worldwide, the activists say, while also pouring “vast sums” into “fossil fuel exploration and carbon-intensive projects.”

But just moments — literally three seconds — after they started their flashy assault, the activists lost control of their hose, and the fake blood that was supposed to cover the Treasury instead flooded the streets of London.

The group, Extinction Rebellion, apparently never regained control of the hose, leaving the facade of the Treasury mostly untouched — but the road and sidewalk were drenched in red water that was colored with food dye, photos and video taken during and after the action show.



Police secure the Treasury building. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the activists stood firm on the top deck of the firetruck as authorities arrived to arrest them.

A Met Police spokesman told BBC News that three men and one woman had been arrested for alleged criminal damage.

Hanging from the vehicle was a sign that read “STOP FUNDING CLIMATE DEATH.”

[Greta Thunberg had one question at the U.N. climate summit: ‘How dare you?’]

The protest-gone-awry was a precursor to a coordinated, global effort that kicks off Oct. 7 called International Rebellion, where activists in 60 countries plan to pressure their governments to act on climate change.

It is organized by Extinction Rebellion, which calls on citizens to use peaceful civil disobedience to hold their governments accountable. The group is calling for a net-zero reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and the creation of a Citizens’ Assembly on “climate and ecological diversity.”



A worker cleans outside the Treasury building in London. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

Read more:

A Fox News guest called Greta Thunberg ‘mentally ill.’ The network apologized for the ‘disgraceful’ comment.

One of America’s top climate scientists is an evangelical Christian. She’s on a mission to persuade skeptics.

How should we talk about what’s happening to our planet?