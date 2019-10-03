Last month, Aída Merlano was sentenced to 15 years in prison for orchestrating a vote-buying scheme in Colombia’s general election in 2018, when she won a seat in the country’s Senate.

Now, the 43-year-old is on the lam, having escaped police custody in Bogota this week while on a visit from prison to the dentist — and it all was captured on video.

In security footage from inside the dentist’s office, Merlano can be seen sitting in the patient chair as an employee leaves the room. She quickly gathers a bright red rope from under a nearby desk and flings it out the window.

A second security video, recorded from what appears to be a street-level parking garage, shows the red rope dangling from above. Eventually, Merlano drops to the ground. Passersby initially come to her aid, then she can be seen hopping on the back of a motorbike; the driver hands her a helmet, and they both speed away.

On Thursday, Interpol announced it was issuing an orange notice to the international law enforcement community warning that Merlano represented a serious and imminent threat to public safety.

Authorities confirmed Merlano’s escape on Twitter Oct. 1 and held a news conference to answer questions about how the former politician got away.

Colombian officials ordered an investigation into Merlano’s escape, prompting swift fallout. Justice Minister Margarita Cabello fired the women’s prison head who authorized Merlano’s dentist trip, reported Al Jazeera. Cabello also asked for the resignation of William Ruiz, who oversees Colombia’s prison system. Eight additional prison staffers were suspended, according to Al Jazeera.

“There is an investigation underway for the mistake that may have occurred regarding the oversight of the mission, of taking her to the doctor’s office and bringing her back to the women’s prison,” Ruiz said at a news conference.

The BBC reported that Merlano arrived at the Medical Center of La Sabana at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, escorted by two female guards. A guard waited outside the room for three hours while Merlano saw the dentist. When the dentist left the room, the guard entered, only to find Merlano already gone, the BBC reported.

In a statement, the medical center said it was notified at 3 p.m. of Merlano’s escape. The former politician has not been since the escape.

Merlano, a former House representative in Colombia, won her Senate race last year but will not serve in the seat because of her criminal conviction. She was found guilty of buying people’s votes and being in illegal possession of firearms, reported the local newspaper El Tiempo.

