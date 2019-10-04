On Thursday, Trump told reporters at the White House that “China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

His request for China to assist in an investigation into Biden, who is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, came as Washington and Beijing prepare for trade talks next week.

“I have a lot of options on China,” Trump said Thursday, “but if they don’t do what we want, we have tremendous power.”

On Friday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. side was “open-minded” about the talks, and said there has been a “softening of the psychology on both sides,” Reuters reported.

