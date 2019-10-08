In the weeks since his death, Harry Dunn’s parents, Tim and Charlotte, have said they will not stop trying to obtain justice for their son and have appealed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Trump to assist them in their quest for justice.

Harry’s parents say they are ready to ask Trump to consider waiving diplomatic immunity, which would mean sending Sacoolas back to Britain to face justice. A statement from U.S. embassy noted that “immunity is rarely waived.”

“With the amount of diplomats we have in the U.K., we can’t have someone go out and do something like that again and leave another family to suffer,” Charlotte said in an interview with BBC Breakfast on Tuesday.

The parents also said during the interview that they had heard “absolutely nothing” from the Sacoolas family since the fatal collision near the Royal Air Force Croughton station, which is operated by the U.S. Air Force.

“As a mother myself, it’s really distressing not to have any word from her (Sacoolas). It doesn’t sit well with me,” Charlotte said.

“The whole family desperately want to grieve but we can’t, so every day is a battle,” she added, while revealing that Harry had a twin brother, who has now “lost his twin-ship and his partner in crime.”

The teenager’s death has sparked widespread outrage on British soil and, in recent days, has garnered international interest, with Dunn’s parents receiving condolences and supportive messages from many around the world.

“The messages of support we’ve had from the U.S. have been immense. They’re all appalled and devastated for us and disgusted that this woman has been allowed to leave the U.K.,” Charlotte said.

“We are determined to see it through, we won’t stop. We will go to Washington if we have to,” she added.

“Maybe President Trump will look at this and hopefully look in our favor,” Tim, the father, added.

On Monday Johnson said that he hoped Sacoolas would return to Britain and “engage properly with the processes of law” while adding that he was willing to raise Dunn’s case “personally with the White House,” if necessary.

In a tweet on Tuesday, U.S. ambassador to the Britain, Woody Johnson, said that British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo had “discussed the tragic death of a British citizen in a traffic accident on August 27 near Croughton” on Monday. “We once again express our condolences to the friends and family of Harry Dunn.”

While Sacoolas was named in British media reports and by the prime minister as the suspect driving the vehicle that knocked the 19-year-old off his motorcycle, The State Department declined to confirm her or her husband’s identity on Monday.

Family members of diplomats living in other countries are covered by immunity, Under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. In most circumstances, this allows them to avoid arrest for virtually any crime. A country can also waive their diplomats immunity if it so chooses.

On Tuesday Dunn’s parents described him as a “big-hearted” person and “passionate” biker who “lived to ride.”

