

Mayor Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández is dragged through the streets of his city. (Tinta Fresca Chiapas/Tinta Fresca Chiapas)

Residents in a Mexican city, reportedly tired of waiting for the mayor to fix a local road, dragged him behind a truck through the streets Tuesday morning.

Eleven people have been arrested in Las Margaritas, a municipality in the state of Chiapas, for their role in the attack on Mayor Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández, according to El Universal.

This is the second time that farmers have attacked the mayor, who said he will be pressing charges for abduction and attempted murder, according to BBC. His office was trashed four months ago.

Digital newspaper Tabasco Al Minuto tweeted a shaky video that shows a couple men waiting on the back of a dark Toyota pickup as a gang of men pulled the mayor toward the vehicle.

#Enterate Circula en redes video en el que pobladores del ejido Santa Rita en el municipio de #LasMargaritas, #Chiapas, suben en una camioneta al alcalde Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández. Los motivos es porque no ha cumplido lo prometido en campaña. pic.twitter.com/Yywx2exGAC — Tabasco Al Minuto (@Tabalminutomx) October 8, 2019

Some city employees tried to stop the mayor’s capture, but their attempts were unsuccessful against the mob of angry farmers armed with sticks and tubes, according to Mexico newspaper Excélsior.

Media outlet Tinta Fresca Chiapas tweeted a video that showed a dark pickup moving past a nearby security camera as the mayor was dragged behind the vehicle with his hands tied.

UNA SU ARRASTRADA. Alcalde de #LasMargaritas, Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández, es sujetado a una camioneta que lo arrastra en pleno parque central, luego de haber sido secuestrado de la propia alcaldía #Chiapas #VideoViral pic.twitter.com/ptdP7g2w92 — Tinta Fresca Chiapas (@tinta_fresca) October 8, 2019

Several police officers had to stop the vehicle to pry the mayor from the farmers who had dragged him through the streets of Santa Rita, a part of Las Margaritas, BBC reported. Some people were hurt during a tussle between police and Escandón’s captors.

The mayor was reportedly unharmed, although he was being examined by medical professionals, according to the state’s attorney general’s office, which says the National Guard and the secretary of security and citizen protection were called to patrol the streets.

Attacks on political figures are not an anomaly in Mexico. Local politicians are frequently targeted by criminal organizations when they don’t comply with gang demands, but it’s less common for local officials to be assaulted because of empty campaign promises, according to BBC.

Chiapa is the poorest state in Mexico, with nearly 77 percent of its population living in poverty, according to 2018 statistics from Coneval, the official Mexican institution that measures poverty in the country.

In April 2018, 200 Las Margaritas residents kidnapped 24 municipal, state and federal government employees to demand that a road be built by former mayor José Domingo Vázquez López, according to Mexico News Daily.

The employees were taken hostage when the upset citizens went to request a meeting with the mayor. Because the mayor was absent, the group captured the employees and damaged the government building.

Months before the kidnapping, Vázquez was held captive for days because of his failure to follow through on an agreement to build a road, according to Vanguardia.

Escandón himself has been arrested for being part of a fracas with supporters of a rival political candidate, but he was later released based on lack of evidence, BBC reported.

Read more:

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigns amid book scandal

A mayor reportedly said her city isn’t ready for a black leader. A council member went further.

A Florida politician allegedly made a habit of licking men’s faces. She has now resigned.