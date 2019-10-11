But in the following decades, the prize became much more international — and now it includes many laureates from other parts of the world, particularly Africa, Asia and the former Soviet Union. More of the recipients have also been women.

“The impact of the decolonization of Africa, the Vietnam War and the fear of an atomic war made the Nobel Committee more focused on conflicts outside Europe,” said Oivind Stenersen, who co-authored a book about the Nobel Peace Prize, in an interview in 2015.

While Ethiopia’s Abiy is expanding the laureates’ geographical diversity, he still fits at least two pre-1970s characteristics: He is a political leader, rather than an underdog, and he is a man.

Until the 1970s, the Norway-based peace prize committee had focused on political leaders, but it began including more dissidents and lesser-known figures in the second half of the 20th century. For instance, no Russian won the Nobel Peace Prize between 1901 and 1974. But in 1975, the prize was awarded to Soviet nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov.

Sakharov, the mastermind behind Soviet thermonuclear weapons, received the honor “for his opposition to the abuse of power and his work for human rights,” according to the committee’s official website. Soviet leaders viewed the committee’s choice as offensive and prohibited Sakharov from traveling to Norway to accept his award. But the decision reflected the growing shift within the Norway-based committee that continued in the following decades.

The dogged defense of democracy and liberties by activists and opposition politicians took a more prominent role in the following decades, for instance with the 2003 decision to award the prize to Iranian lawyer and human rights activist Shirin Ebadi.

Three influential women from Africa and the Middle East received the 2011 award: Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first elected female president in post-colonial Africa; peace activist Leymah Gbowee, also from Liberia; and Tawakkol Karman, a leading Yemeni activist.

Malala Yousafzai, who has advocated for girls’ right to an education in Pakistan and beyond, became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014, when she was 17.

Despite expanded diversity, not all of the committee’s choices have been uncontroversial. In fact, the prize has long been among the world’s most politically polarizing honors.

When President Barack Obama received the prize for his efforts “to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples” in 2009, his critics and even some supporters thought the honor was premature.

The selection of Abiy as the 2019 laureate may be met with some skepticism, too. His supporters have credited him for ushering in an era of hope for greater freedoms in Ethiopia after years of authoritarian rule. Thousands of political prisoners have been released, and the first free elections have been promised for 2020. Abiy has also been applauded for his conciliatory moves toward Eritrea and for ending a 20-year long military dispute with that country.

But some of Abiy’s reforms have also triggered fears of future tensions. He has yet to implement other promised reforms and is only in the early stages of his term — a situation reminiscent of Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize win in 2009.

This story was first published Oct. 8, 2015. It was updated Oct. 11, 2019.

