

Prisoners stand in a cell at a prison in Qamishli holding Syrian men accused of being Islamic State militants. (Alice Martins/For The Washington Post)

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish-led coalition of troops that’s been backed by U.S. forces, has been guarding some 20 small prisons that hold a total of 10,000 people accused of being members of the Islamic State. In addition, the Kurds also control and operate several camps that house 70,000 women and children accused of being family members of ISIS fighters.

But now the Kurds say they may have to pull guards from these facilities if they are needed to fight off the Turkish troops crossing the border. And if this were to happen, the U.S. has said it won’t intervene.

On Friday, SDF forces said several Syrian ISIS prisoners escaped from a detention facility in Qamishli, in northeastern Syria, after Turkish forces bombed it. Kurdish forces are caught between protecting the ISIS prisons and camps and staving off Turkish soldiers at their border. Controlling ISIS prisoners has also become one of their last bargaining chips for trying to influence what they see as the increasingly fickle U.S.



Flames rising from burned cars at the site of an explosion in the central Qamishli city in northeastern Syria, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (ANHA via AP)

There’s much we don’t know about these prisons. The SDF remains secretive about many of detention facilities, with foreign journalists, researchers and humanitarian aid workers allowed access to only a few. A few hold the most hardcore. Many of the detention facilities are overcrowded “pop-up” prisons, converted schools or government offices where men are crammed in rooms without beds or mattresses and little room to lie down.

“ISIS would be very interested" in learning more about these facilities, said Elizabeth Tsurkov, a fellow in the Middle East Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. An SDF spokesperson declined to comment.

So far, the State Department has said there are no or just a few prisons in the area that Turkey has moved into. But Turkish authorities have also said they want to build a buffer zone 30 kilometers deep into Syria, and about 15 percent of the 10,000 prisoners are in that zone, according to the State Department. Turkey has also signaled, and Kurdish forces fear, that the Turks will seize the opportunity and overrun the entire border area, in which there are more detention facilities.



Prisoners, who were asked to turn away from the camera to protect their identities, stand in a cell at a prison in Qamishli holding Syrian men accused of being Islamic State militants. (Alice Martins/For The Washington Post)

The makeshift nature of many of these prisons is a concern. According to a recent report by the Washington, D.C.-based International Crisis Group, “The SDF’s Western Coalition partners have been legally unable to contribute more than limited funds to reinforce existing detention facilities and turn buildings such as schools into ‘pop-up prisons.’” That’s because the U.S. money that the SDF is receiving is congressionally mandated not to be used to build new structures, including better prisons.

“SDF partners have been concerned that ISIS could target these makeshift prisons for jailbreaks or that prisoners could stage riots that turn into mass escapes, a threat that will become all the more serious now that Turkey and its allies are entering northeastern Syria and the SDF will have to redirect its resources to confronting them,” the report continued.

Of the estimated 10,000 ISIS members held, around 2,000 are foreign fighters representing over 40 countries. The foreign fighters are generally hardcore supporters of ISIS, compared to many of the Iraqi and Syrians, who joined for socio-economic rather than ideological reasons.

The U.S. has taken into custody and transferred to Iraq two high profile ISIS detainees: Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, who are accused of being part of the notorious “Beatles” who executed American hostages. U.S. officials are also weighing whether to take into custody or transfer another 40 individuals considered important ISIS members.



Alexanda Kotey, one of two detained British men accused of involvement in the Islamic State's summary executions of Western hostages, photographed in a detention center in Rumeilan, Syria, on August 4, 2019. (Alice Martins/For The Washington Post)

The U.S. has so far remained mum about what to do if a prison break comes.

As The Washington Post’s Liz Sly and Missy Ryan reported, “U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe the evolving U.S. strategy in Syria, said the Pentagon did not have enough forces to oversee the prisons if those facilities were left unguarded, nor a mandate to do so.”

In addition to the detention for facilities for ISIS fighters, there are several other camps holding the wives and children of suspected fighters, some of whom are themselves members and supporters of the organization.

Observers have said that the dismal Hol detention camp – holding an estimated 70,000 women and children – could be a particular risk, as it’s badly secured and houses some very radicalized and violent female detainees.

“The camp is surrounded by a flimsy fence and lacks even basic security precautions such as searchlights,” Sly and Ryan reported Tuesday. “In an interview last week, the SDF’s top commander, Gen. Mazloum Abdi, said Kurdish guards don’t have ’100 percent’ control of the camp.”



Women line up for aid supplies at Hol camp in Hasakeh province, Syria. (Maya Alleruzzo)

Some of the Kurdish prisons have tried to take a different approach, aiming “to rehabilitate and reintegrate many of the Islamic State fighters in their custody, in hopes of deterring a revival of the militant movement,” as Sly reported in The Washington Post.

But these efforts at breaking the cycle of revenge take time and resources – something increasingly elusive as military operations escalate.