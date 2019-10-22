Sacoolas will be questioned under the British equivalent of Miranda rights, allowing her the right to refuse to answer any questions and the warning that anything she does say could be used at trial.

AD

Adderley added that Sacoolas “did not want to provide a pre-prepared statement, which is her right to do so.”

British police officers are expected to fly to the United States as soon as they have the visas to do so.

AD

Dunn was killed Aug. 27, when his motorcycle was struck by a car.

Despite first cooperating with police, Sacoolas, who is the wife of a U.S. government official, claimed diplomatic immunity under international law and returned to the United States — despite telling police she had no plans to do so.

“I’m deeply, deeply disappointed that they think it’s okay to kill a young lad on his bike and they can just walk away,” Dunn’s father said in remarks earlier this month.

AD

Adderley said Tuesday that the investigation into Dunn’s death was “not slowing down"and that police have been “working tirelessly to secure an account from the suspect in this case.” He also offered a complete timeline of the investigation.

“The suspect not being in the country clearly frustrates the investigation but it does not stop it,” he said.

AD

“We do understand from colleagues in the United States that the family of the suspect is utterly devastated,” Adderley said.

The Dunn case has sparked fury in Britain, triggering a wave of support for Dunn’s devastated who have spent the last eight weeks campaigning for justice for their son at home and abroad.

AD

Dunn’s parents recently traveled to the United States, giving multiple news media interviews in a bid to drum up more awareness of the case.

During their trip to D.C., President Trump stunned Dunn’s parents during an impromptu meeting at the White House in which he informed them Sacoolas was in the same building and wanted to meet them. According to an official, Trump believed he could solve the problem.

Dunn’s parents declined the offer, saying that a meeting should take place on British soil and at a time when they felt more prepared to face the woman police say killed their son. Trump later claimed the meeting with the Dunn family was “beautiful,” while the family’s spokesperson called it “an ambush.”

AD