In a number of these cities, there have been deaths: at least 165 people were killed in the latest round of protests in the Iraqi capital, which resumed this week. Global protests are also causing unease among financial investors, adding to uncertainty about the health of the global economy.

No two cases are exactly alike. Protests in Hong Kong, for example, were sparked by the local government saying it would allow extraditions to mainland China, while in Lebanon a proposed tax on calls on the messaging service WhatsApp prompted people to take to the streets.

But there are also some startling similarities between some of the protests, which all share themes of economic anger and political hopelessness.

Many protests were sparked by seemingly small economic factors

Lebanon isn’t the only country where a single, isolated change sparked protests.

Demonstrations began in Ecuador this month when the government scrapped a decades-old fuel subsidies (notably, concern over fuel prices also sparked the still-ongoing “yellow vest” protest movement in France). In Chile, it was a hike in prices on the subway that lead to violence this month, while the price of onions lead to protests in India shortly before.

In almost every case, protests soon turned into something far broader. Backtracking on the changes has stopped protests in some countries, but in many they continue: In Chile, protests continued last weekend even after the president canceled the planned fare increase.

Inequality is causing real pain

Income inequality seems to have added an economic insecurity that helped lead to anger and protests.

Lebanon, where the WhatsApp tax caused huge protests, is one of the world’s most unequal economies, with the richest 1 percent claiming 25 percent of the total national income between 2005 and 2014.

Chile, in many ways a more stable and prosperous country than many of its neighbors, has the highest level of post-tax income inequality among members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, some of the wealthiest nations in the world.

Skewed demographics also make things worse. In Iraq, there has been anger that a whole generation has little economic prospects; according to data compiled by the World Bank last year, its estimated that unemployment among young Iraqis is 36 percent.

“They stole our futures, and now they’re killing us,” one young man said at a protest in Baghdad early this month.

Deep economic problems plague governments

Income inequality is hardly the only economic factor that many of the countries seeing protests are facing. In particular, slowing economic growth and increasing government debt are pushing policymaking to the brink and leading to fears about the future.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund warned that global economic growth would be just 3 percent this year, rather than the 3.2. percent it had predicted in July. If accurate, this will be the slowest growth rate since the last financial crisis.

That effect is pronounced in some Latin America, where the IMF predict just 0.2 percent growth overall, with major economies like Brazil and Mexico growing at less than one percent. Only a few years ago, high commodities prices helped lead to boom in countries like Ecuador, which produces oil, that are now seeing protests.

Many nations borrowed big in the boom times only to find themselves now facing calls from creditors. Lebanon is a particularly extreme situation, where a debt to GDP ratio of 155 percent makes it the third most indebted country in the world.

Little faith in government response

Crucially, for many protesters, the issue isn’t just government policies: It’s the government themselves.

One factor in the anger in Lebanon have been the reports that Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave $16 million to a South African model with whom he was romantically involved. Protests in Haiti partially stem from allegations that President Jovenel Moïse’s government stole billions of dollars meant for social development projects

In Barcelona and Hong Kong, anger over government legitimacy goes far beyond corruption. Hong Kongers involved in the protests in the Asian megacity no longer believe that their local government is able to stand up to Beijing; in Barcelona, last week’s protests were the latest were prompted by the jailed in Catalan separatist leaders.

These broader questions of legitimacy help explain why so many protests don’t end when the initial problem that lead protesters to the street has been reversed. Hong Kong suspended the plans for a new extradition law in September; similar policy reversals are yet to stop protests in Lebanon, Ecuador or Chile.

So far, these broad range of protests haven’t actually brought down a government, though in some places they are coming close. The cost, in terms of not only economic loss, but also bloodshed, could still rise exponentially.

