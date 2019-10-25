It wasn’t long before Europe tried to shut the door. In some cases, such as in Hungary, it stemmed from xenophobia; in others, such as Greece, it was an inability to handle the massive influx. (Germany stood out for its relatively open-door policies.) Walls were built between countries. Policies were changed limiting entry to Europe and tightening residency conditions. European leaders struck dicey deals: with Turkey, to stem the Mediterranean migration tide and send people back, and with partners in Libya and across Africa, where another treacherous migrant trail was testing human limits.

Now another side of the story is unfolding — in England.

This week, police found 39 bodies inside a tractor-trailer in southeast England. Investigators say the case bears the marks of human trafficking. While the investigation is still unfolding, police said Thursday that the victims were Chinese nationals and that the truck, licensed in Belarus, had come via Northern Ireland.

The news elicited shock and condemnation from British politicians. Migration and human trafficking experts, however, blamed European policies, which they say have severely restricted the legal means of migration and forced people to put their fate in the hands of smugglers instead.

The European Union has “shut every available door for migrants and asylum seekers” to Europe, said Daniel Balson, advocacy director for Europe and Central Asia at Amnesty International USA. “If folks can’t seek safety through legal means, they will seek it through illegal means and fall victims to human trafficking.”

What human trafficking of migrants is happening in Europe?

Human trafficking is when someone illegally transports another human being using force, fraud or coercion, often for forced sex or labor. (Countries have their own definitions.) Migrants, like the ones found dead in England this week, are considered human trafficking victims when, despite initially choosing to be transported, they are misled about the situation or exploited by the smuggler along the way.

The European Police Office (Europol) reported in 2018 that while the numbers of migrants coming to external E.U. borders had dropped, human trafficking of migrants within the E.U. was a “growing challenge.”

Hiding migrants and asylum seekers in cars, vans and trucks is the most common means of moving trafficked people, the report found. Routes through the Balkans and the English Channel are particularly popular.

Why is this happening?

The Europol report found that “increased violence, new innovative ways of smuggling, the use of fraudulent documents, social media and the ability of criminal networks to effectively whitewash their financial assets” have all contributed.

Trafficked migrants are often then exploited for construction labor, in delivery services, at food processing plants, as well as for sex work and the production of illegal substances, according to the report.

Bolson said it’s also a matter of policy. Europe may have tightened its borders and halted many means of legal migration, he said, but that hasn’t stopped the wars and hardships that push people to seek safer land.

What are countries doing about this?

Under E.U. laws, asylum seekers must apply for asylum in the first country within the E.U. that they reach. That’s why there are so many refugees still in Greece and Italy along the Mediterranean — and why others try to head to or be smuggled to richer E.U. countries before applying.

After 71 migrants were found dead in a freezer truck in Austria in 2015, Europol created a European Migrant Smuggling Center to address the issue. There are also other databases within the E.U., such as the Schengen information system, which can be used to track criminals and fraudulent passports.

Britain has, in recent years, increased security at crossing points, such as on the English Channel. That may be what pushed the truck driver this week to take a more circuitous, and in this case deadly, route, according to the initial investigation. The looming Brexit could further complicate efforts to detect and criminalize human traffickers.

In the meantime, future tragedies loom. Refugee advocates said any meaningful action requires reforming Europe’s refugee policies, rather than looking only for security-related fixes.

“Migrants who are fleeing horrific violence are not interested in internal [E.U.] policies,” Bolson said. “What they are interested in is seeking safety for their families, and they will keep coming.”

