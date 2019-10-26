Police initially suspected the victims were all Chinese nationals; then several families from Vietnam contacted authorities believing their loved ones were likely in the truck. Here’s what we know so far.

The status of the investigation

On Saturday, police charged the driver of the refrigerated truck, a 25-year-old from Northern Ireland, with manslaughter, people trafficking, immigration offenses and money laundering. Police initially arrested him on Wednesday and did not release his name, though some U.K. media have identified him citing local sources and social media.

AD

AD

On Friday, police also arrested three people: a 38-year-old man and woman from Warrington, England, and a 48-year-old man from Northern Ireland (the latter whom they stopped at Stansted Airport.) They were held “on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter,” The Washington Post reported.

In the meantime, police are in contact with Chinese and Vietnamese authorities as they work to identify the victims and how they got there. They’ve appealed to the public to share any information they have.

“In addition to determining the identities of the victims — eight women and 31 men — authorities are trying to figure out how they died and whether organized crime groups were involved. Postmortem examinations of 11 of the dead were due to start Friday afternoon,” The Post reported.

The victims

Essex police said Saturday that the bodies of all 39 victims have been removed from the truck container and are now in a mortuary awaiting autopsies, the Associated Press reported. The victims had few documents on them (as smugglers usually confiscate any identification) and none have been officially identified.

AD

AD

But some frantic families in Vietnam believe their loved ones are among the dead.

U.K. police initially suspected the victims were Chinese nationals. Then Vietnamese families began contacting authorities after being unable to reach relatives they knew were traveling to Britain around the same time as the truck.

“I’m sorry Mom. My journey abroad hasn’t succeeded, Pham Thi Tra My, 26, messaged her family back in Vietnam Tuesday night. “Mom, I love you so much! I’m dying because I can’t breathe.”

Around 70 percent of Vietnamese citizens trafficked into the U.K. between 2009 and 2016 were caught in labor exploitation, such as producing cannabis and working in bars, a British government report last year found. Women and girls from rural areas are at particular risk of trafficking, according to the report.

Many of the victims may have come from Nghe An, one of Vietnam’s poorest provinces and where many are trafficked to Europe, and Ha Tinh, where an environmental disaster at a steel mill last year destroyed much of the local economy, pushing over 40,000 people to leave in first eight months of 2019, according to Reuters citing local media.

Heartbroken relatives of 19-year-old Bui Thi Nhung in a village in Nghe An province told Reuters on Saturday that they think she is among the dead.

AD

AD

“We are waiting and hoping it’s not her among the victims, but it’s very likely. We pray for her every day. There were two people from my village traveling in that group,” Nhung’s cousin, Hoang Thi Linh, said.

Nhung, who has relatives in the U.K., had posted a photo on Facebook on Monday and a friend had commented under it, asking how the trip was going.

“Not good,” Nhung had written back. “Almost spring,” she added, a Vietnamese phrase meaning that she was close to her destination.

Another Vietnamese family who suspects their relative, Nguyen Dinh Tu, is one of the victims told Reuters that he had incurred a large debt to be smuggled to Europe for work. Extended family in the U.K. was supposed to pick Tu up from a drop off point — but he never arrived.

The route of the truck

Local ambulance services found the tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning in an industrial site about 25 miles east of central London, The Post reported.

AD

AD

It was registered to an Irish citizen in Varna, Bulgaria — a Black Sea port city known to be on a smuggling route into Europe. Bulgaria’s prime minister, Boyko Borissov, told local news reporters that the truck was registered there in 2017 and then immediately left the country and hasn’t since returned.

Essex police so far believe that the truck traveled from a Belgian port city, Zeebrugge, to Purfleet, a small Essex town. Its transport docked a little after 12:30 a.m. The truck then left Purfleet at about 1:05 a.m. Thirty-five-minutes later police said they received a call from local ambulances that bodies had been found in the container.

Authorities believe the truck took this route to bypass more stringent security at other crossing points into England, where sensors and other tracking measures would have been alerted to the human cargo.

The chief executive of Zeebrugge port, Joachim Coens, told local Belgian media that refrigerated containers in the port are kept completely sealed during inspection, the Guardian reported.

Conditions inside the truck

Rod McKenzie, managing director of policy and public affairs at the Road Haulage Association, a U.K. trade group, told The Post that conditions in the truck must have “hellish.”

AD

AD

“It would be completely dark, probably completely airless, no sanitary facilities, possibly freezing temperatures, with the likelihood of death from freezing or suffocation enormous,” McKenzie said.

Nonetheless, human trafficking and modern-day enslavement are on the rise, according to British authorities. As The Post previously reported, “National Crime Agency figures show that nearly 7,000 possible victims were reported last year — a 36 percent increase from 2017. Those people came from 130 countries, with Albanians and Vietnamese the most common foreign nationalities.”

The questions that remain

Police still have much they don’t know. How did the smugglers and victims connect? What human trafficking networks or other criminal gangs were the smugglers involved in? What were the last hours of the victims lives like?

It also remains unclear who alerted the local ambulance about the truck’s whereabouts and what the driver knew about the contents of the container.

Another issue investigators will face: identifying the victims, as smugglers typically take away passports and other identification to hide the identity of their passengers before giving them new documents once they’ve reached their destination.

AD