In France, where a wave of terror threats had included an Islamic State-claimed attack in November 2015 left 130 dead in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron praised the operation but quickly added that the fight against the Islamic State could not die with Baghdadi.

“The death of Al-Baghdadi is a hard blow against Islamic State, but it is just a stage,” Macron said in a tweet on Sunday. “With our partners in the international coalition, the fight continues to finally defeat this terrorist organization. This is our priority in the Middle East.”

That sentiment was echoed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tweeted that Baghdadi’s death was “an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh is not yet over,” using an acronym for an Arabic name of the Islamic State.

Britain had also been targeted for high-profile attacks by Islamic State supporters during the era of Baghdadi, including a May 2017 bombing in Manchester that left 23 people dead. The attack was later claimed by the Islamic State.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the embattled Israeli prime minister and a close ally of the U.S. president, issued a video message in which he offered his congratulations to Trump personally but added that “this is an important milestone, but it’s part of a longer battle that we must win.”

In Jordan, the death was welcomed not only by political leaders. Safi al-Kasasbeh, whose son Muath was a Royal Jordanian Air Force pilot who was burned to death in an Islamic State video after his F-16 jet crashed over Syria in December 2014, said he was glad that a “tyrant and terrorist” had died.

“I had hoped I would have the chance to kill him myself, but nevertheless this news of him being terminated has calmed the rage and fire inside me,” Kasasbeh said, according to Saudi-based newspaper Arab News.

In Turkey, where the U.S. presence in Syria and its alliance with Kurdish groups had proven contentious, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Baghdadi’s killing “marked a turning point in our joint fight against terrorism."

But in a tweet Erdogan said that his country had paid the “dearest price” in the fight not only against the Islamic State but also the Kurdish Democratic Union Party of Syria, a group that had allied with the United States to fight the Islamic State.

Having paid the dearest price in the fight against Daesh, PKK/YPG, and other terrorist organizations, Turkey welcomes this development.



I am confident that a decisive struggle against terrorism, in line with the spirit of alliance, will bring peace to all of humanity. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 27, 2019

Countries at odds with the United States offered more complicated reactions. In Iran, which fought the Islamic State in Syria but was a frequent target of Trump’s ire, there was celebration of Baghdadi’s death but also unfounded speculation about American intentions and links to extremism.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Monday that “Iran’s logistic support” had helped defeat the Islamic State in Syria long before Baghdadi’s death and claimed that the Islamic State’s leaders had been supported by the United States.

“It’s not that surprising that the U.S.’s move in killing Baghdadi is receiving so much media hype,” Mousavi said, according to a translation from the semiofficial Mehr news agency. “Every year close to the U.S. elections, Americans play such cards for domestic consumption.”

Iran’s information minister Mohammed Javad Azari-Jahromi also dismissed the killing, claiming that Trump had killed a “creature” created by the United States with a tweet on Sunday.

Not a big deal! You just killed your creature. https://t.co/jrPuLWh5Sm — MJ Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi) October 27, 2019

In Russia, where local media had dismissed the U.S. operation to kill Baghdadi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that they had not confirmed the death, but if it were true it was a major move in the fight against terrorism.

“If the information about the death of al-Baghdadi is confirmed, we can say that the U.S. president has made a serious contribution to the fight against international terrorism,” Peskov said on a phone call with reporters on Monday. “The news itself cannot cause a negative response from the Russian authorities.”

When Trump announced Baghdadi’s death on Sunday, the president thanked Syrian Kurdish forces and other nations, including Russia and Turkey. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that Trump had told Russians before U.S. lawmakers; the president had said Sunday that Russians had been informed of the operation as U.S. forces were going to fly over certain “Russia-held areas” in Syria.

