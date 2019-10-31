Kurdish forces are trying to reach an agreement with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian allies, extending Assad’s reach into one of the few parts of the country outside his power. The leader of the once-mighty Islamic State died in a raid as he was cornered by U.S. commandos — with the help of intelligence gathered through a predominantly Kurdish group.

Syria looks vastly different than it did this summer. It looks nothing like it did in 2015, when swaths of the country were still under the Islamic State’s cruel control, or before that, when rebels pressed Assad’s rule. It certainly looks nothing like the country did in March 2011 — when street protests were violently crushed by Assad’s forces, sparking eight years of war that have left at least half a million people dead.

But even after all this destruction, there is more left to Syria than just sand and oil, no matter what President Trump says. Despite an exodus of refugees, 19 million people still live in Syria, and they are struggling to navigate a new chapter of the conflict. Few have reason to be optimistic, as The Washington Post’s Louisa Loveluck found when she visited the Syrian northeast this week.

“How do you decide what to do? Do we wait, do we leave?” asked Marwa, a young student in the Syrian border town of Derik. “There are no good options. None.”

This is what the ceasefire in North Syria looks like today.



Civilians in Tal Tamer which is controlled by SDF/ Syrian army are fleeing.



There is fear that Turkey & its Syrian proxies are heading from Ras al-Ayn in southern direction towards Tal Tamer.pic.twitter.com/e3KgmrK9kh — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) October 30, 2019

Amid this dread, there are only faint glimmers of light. The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the man who led the Islamic State to take over vast areas of land in Syria and Iraq and build a brutal self-proclaimed caliphate, on Saturday may at least bring some closure to some of the millions affected by his violence.

It may have been Baghdadi’s cruel view of governance that ultimately brought him down. The Post’s Joby Warrick, Ellen Nakashima and Dan Lamothe report that an Islamic State defector gave the information that resulted in U.S. forces uncovering his hiding place in Idlib province. According to one official, the defector was upset over a relative who was killed.

But any declaration of victory over the Islamic State is premature. Aaron Zelin, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, argues that the Islamic State has planned for the loss of its territory for years and that the establishment of a self-proclaimed caliphate, even if it later crumbled, will serve as a rallying cry. “It’s an achievement that will inspire future jihadis for generations,” Zelin writes in Foreign Policy.

Furqan, a central media arm of the Islamic State, teased a forthcoming message on Wednesday. It is not clear if the announcement could reveal a new leader for the group, or even, if that were the case, who Baghdadi’s eventual successor could be. As Zelin notes, Baghdadi himself was virtually unknown when he assumed control of the Islamic State.

Even if the Islamic State can’t regroup, its legacy is everywhere. Guards at a prison housing those linked to the group told reporters from the New York Times this month that the children they were keeping under lock and key had training as “cubs of the caliphate,” or future fighters. The children themselves had no idea what their future held.

“What is going to happen to us? Are the kids going to come out?” one boy asked the reporters.

Islamic State prisoners who escaped Kurdish militia prisons during the recent Turkish incursion into Syria could become suicide bombers, says Acting Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Russell Travers pic.twitter.com/QhGPn3oioD — Reuters (@Reuters) October 30, 2019

The abrupt U.S. withdrawal from Syria helped upend the country’s political dynamics. The information that led to Baghdadi’s whereabouts came with the help of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the predominantly Kurdish militia that allied with the United States. But the SDF, fearful of the influence of another U.S. ally, Turkey, has instead turned to the Syrian government and its Russian allies for reassurance.

Assad’s refusal to relinquish power is the main reason that the violence in Syria has dragged on for so long. His legacy will be brutality. Syrian human rights groups suggest that Assad’s forces killed scores more civilians than Baghdadi’s Islamic State ever did. His prisons, notorious for torture, are believed to have been partially emptied out by mass executions. Returning refugees face arrest, interrogation and torture.

What has the Syrian president actually won? Eight years of war have pushed Syria beyond the brink; Assad may have little hope of ruling the country peacefully ever again. As The Post’s Liz Sly reported earlier this year, even in government strongholds such as Damascus there is growing discontent about grim conditions. “This is the worst we have ever known,” one writer in the Syrian capital said in the spring.

The civil war that wrecked Syria began as part of the regionwide Arab Spring protest movement. In some ways, it feels as though that movement never ended. In neighboring Lebanon, Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on Tuesday, and in Iraq, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi barely hangs on. Assad faces the additional challenge of rebuilding a war-torn country.

As a nation, Syria is far from lost and its story is far from over. One chapter of the conflict may be ending, but a new one has just begun.

