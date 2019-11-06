Millane met the 27-year-old, whose name has been kept secret to preserve his right to a fair trial, on Tinder, authorities say. Both swiped right and met at a pub in Auckland. After an evening of barhopping and kissing, they retired to his apartment. A week later, on Dec. 8, her corpse was discovered inside a suitcase, buried in the Waitakere Ranges, a rainforest on the city’s outskirts.

Wednesday was the first time the prosecution shared its theory of the case and details of the young woman’s death: Millane was strangled.

The prosecutor said the defendant used a search engine to look up how to dispose of a body and spent time on pornography websites before taking intimate photographs of Millane, BBC News reported. Then, McCoubrey said, he searched for “large bags near me” and “rigor mortis” and continued to surf pornography sites.

According to BBC News, the prosecution said the man confirmed another Tinder date the following morning, which he went on later that day while Millane’s body lay in his apartment.

In closed-circuit video footage, Millane, in a black dress and with her hair down, is seen in the city center kissing the accused, who has pleaded not guilty to murder. His attorney, Ian Brookie, told the jury that her death was a tragic accident that occurred during an “ordinary casual sexual encounter between a young couple.”

Although the man initially told police that he and Millane went separate ways after their date, he backpedaled, BBC News reported. According to the second version of events, he admitted that the pair engaged in rough sex. When he awoke, he said, he “saw that she was lying on the floor.”

Millane’s disappearance garnered national attention last year, and the courtroom was packed Wednesday for the highly anticipated trial, which is expected to last a month.

The question for the jury is whether Millane’s death was a case of consensual sex gone awry or whether the man lured a young woman to his apartment and killed her.

