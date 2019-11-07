Marcon’s comments are among the most pessimistic made by the leader of a European NATO power in recent years. They follow years of criticism by President Trump, who has pursued an “America First” style of diplomacy and publicly condemned the organization as outdated.

Some analysts warned that though Macron may be trying to rally European allies with his remarks, it could backfire. “This will really damage NATO and could be seized on by its opponents including Trump,” Tom Wright, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, wrote on Twitter.

“Macron is speaking like a policy-detached think-tanker,” wrote Francois Heisbourg, a senior adviser at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Heisbourg, who advised Macron’s presidential campaign on defense policy issues, warned that such a stance was “bizarre” and “dangerous” for a head of state.

NATO leaders including Macron and Trump are scheduled to meet in London early next month for a summit that will also mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance’s founding. The summit will come after tension between Turkey, a NATO member, and others in the alliance over Ankara’s intervention in northeastern Syria in October.

The French leader singled out Trump’s negative view of NATO, as well as his belief it was a “commercial project," as a particular challenge for European leaders.

“The NATO we’ve known since the beginning is changing its underlying philosophy,” Macron said. "When you have a United States president who says that, we cannot, even if we don’t want to hear it, we cannot in all responsibility fail to draw the conclusions, or at least begin to think about them.

Macron also said that Trump’s unilateral diplomacy with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had undermined the NATO alliance. The Turkish intervention in northeastern Syria had begun in October after Trump pledged to remove U.S. troops from the area.

A lack of central regulation in NATO allowed these sorts of unilateral moves that run contrary to the interests of other members, the French president said. “So as soon as you have a member who feels they have a right to head off on their own, granted by the United States of America, they do it,” Macron said. “And that’s what happened.”

NATO was founded in 1949 at the start of the Cold War and for much of its history it was primarily a counterbalance to the Warsaw Pact, a collective defense treaty between the Soviet Union and Eastern Bloc countries.

However, the alliance outlasted the Cold War and found new reasons to exist: On Sept. 12, 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first and so far only time in its history after the United States came under attack from al-Qaeda terrorists.

But Macron said that the organization’s future was no longer clear. “The instability of our American partner and rising tensions have meant that the idea of European defense is gradually taking hold,” he told the Economist.

The French president has previously suggested that greater military coordination on a European level — a proposal that Trump has criticized. This week, Germany’s defense minister announced that Germany would reach a NATO spending goal of 2 percent of economic output by 2031, possibly blunting long-standing U.S. criticisms that it does not contribute enough to the alliance.

“NATO is and will remain the anchor of European security. But it is also clear that Europe must increase its own complementary ability to act,” Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said a private event to honor NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday night, according to Reuters News Agency.

