Russia conducted its first patrol in the area earlier this month, a week after a deal was struck between Russia and Turkey that moved Syrian government forces into border regions held by Kurdish groups.

Ankara launched an offensive against the U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after an abrupt decision by President Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria last month, leaving the former U.S. allies in the fight against the Islamic State in a state of disarray.

Ankara, which views the SDF as the Syrian arm of the outlawed PKK, sought to drive Kurdish forces away from the Turkish border, and struck a deal with Moscow to push Kurdish forces at least 20 miles from its southern border.

