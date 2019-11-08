Stones and shoes were hurled at Russian and Turkish armored vehicles as they passed through Kurdish areas in northeastern Syria during a joint patrol of the area, after a deal was struck to drive Kurdish forces out of the region.

Men, women and children ran alongside the passing vehicles, pelting them with rocks as they drove by a cemetery, videos taken by Kurdish media news outlet ANHA showed. The news agency said the incident took place in a village east of Qamishli, a Kurdish town on the Syrian-Turkish border.

Russia conducted its first patrol in the area earlier this month, a week after a deal was struck between Russia and Turkey that moved Syrian government forces into border regions held by Kurdish groups.

Ankara launched an offensive against the U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after an abrupt decision by President Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria last month, leaving the former U.S. allies in the fight against the Islamic State in a state of disarray.

Ankara, which views the SDF as the Syrian arm of the outlawed PKK, sought to drive Kurdish forces away from the Turkish border, and struck a deal with Moscow to push Kurdish forces at least 20 miles from its southern border.

