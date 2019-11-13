Rutte was widely considered to be a pro-motorist leader. But in May, the country’s top court ruled that the Netherlands was violating E.U. law and needed to drastically curb nitrogen pollution and nitrogen oxide emissions — a source of global warming — through farming, construction or vehicle exhaust.

Refraining from lowering the speed limit and implementing other measures would have likely forced the Dutch government to increase delays of construction projects that followed the spring’s court ruling, posing an even more severe threat to the Dutch economy. Instead, it opted to primarily impose new rules on farmers and vehicle owners.

In neighboring Germany, which does not have a general speed limit on its famed autobahns, a similar debate polarized the country all summer, even though parliament voted against the introduction of speed limits in October. But even the possibility of such measures being approved appeared stunning in Germany, which has long prided itself on its high-speed motorways.

Meanwhile, European cities have pushed on with speed restrictions, even as national parliaments have remained more cautious. Brussels, Paris and Helsinki are among the capital cities that are expected to implement lower speed limits or have already done so.

Proponents of the introduction of lower speed limits argue that the changes could help prevent traffic accidents and lower the death toll on European roads, which exceeded 25,000 last year. In Helsinki, for instance, reducing the maximum speed limit by around a third is expected to lower the risk of fatalities by 50 percent.

It could also help with combating pollution and emissions, even though researchers disagree on how much of a reduction in speed would be needed to achieve a noticeable impact.

The European Environment Agency (EEA) estimates that “cutting motorway speed limits from [74.5 mph to 68.4 mph] could deliver fuel savings for current technology passenger cars of 12-18%, assuming smooth driving and 100% compliance with speed limits.” But the agency cautioned that “relaxing these assumptions to a more realistic setting implies a saving of just 2-3%.”

The measures announced by the Dutch government would reduce the maximum speed limit three times more than in the experiment cited by the EEA.

Dutch drivers will still be allowed to travel at current maximum speed — about 81 mph — from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., when far fewer cars are on the roads than during daytime.

