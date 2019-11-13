“No I don’t care if you don’t like it,” she wrote. “This is my state in flames! I love my country[,] I love my mates and if that means I’m needed on the ground, I’ll always make the way [ …]”
For all the females on the ground inNSW right now. We stand together we stand proud !! Yes I am a Firefighter No I’m not a man Yes I am a female Yes I am pregnant Yes I am going to the fires And yes I’ll be alright No I won’t just stay behind No I don’t care if you don’t like it THIS IS MY STATE IN FLAMES! I love my country I love my mates And if that means I’m needed on the ground Then I’ll always make the way As long as I am physically able to help I’ll always work my best As I’m a firefighter, Just like all the rest!! #firefighters #nswfires #femalefirefighters #nswrfs
About 6 percent of all firefighters worldwide are women, according to a Reuters report in April on female firefighters.
Robinson-Williams, who also works in child care, has been a volunteer firefighter with the New South Wales Rural Fire Service for 11 years, according to the BBC.
“I’m not the first pregnant firefighter and I’m not going to be the last one,” she told the broadcaster. “I’m still in a position where I’m able to help so I will.”
Robinson-Williams could not immediately be reached for an interview, but while discussing her situation in a video interview with Reuters (above), she said her doctors cleared her for fire service.
“They just said ‘make sure you’re wearing the correct [gear]’,” Robinson-Williams said. She anticipated working through her pregnancy until she’s unable to continue, approximately around 30 weeks, she said.
“It’s not about me,” she added when talking to Reuters. “It’s about the crews on the ground, it’s about the community and making sure, if I’m able to get out there and do the job, I’ll do the job.”
In a separate Instagram post, Robinson-Williams shared a photo of her sonogram indicating she was still going to fires — along with her “little firefighter in the making.”
13 weeks pregnant and still going strong. Still going to fires. Little firefighter in the making!! First fire for Bub is tomorrow mornings strike team to mid coast. Safe to say ‘fighting fires before you were born’🔥🔥👩🏻🚒👨🏻🚒 #asiamafirefighterjustlikealltherest #nswrfs #nswfires #fireemergancy #rfsstriketeams
For the mom-to-be, firefighting is not only a calling, but a family tradition, as she told Reuters: her parents, brother, grandmother, great-grandfather and uncle were all firefighters. Her husband and her two brothers-in-law work in emergency fire response, as well.
As Robinson-Williams suits up for another week of fire fighting, she and other first responders face a daunting task of battling back “unprecedented” fire danger.
On Monday, Australian officials declared a state of emergency for New South Wales, the country’s most heavily-populated state. The bush fires have killed at least three people and destroyed more than 150 homes in the state since Friday.
Late Tuesday night, the New South Wales Fire Service said at least 69 fires were still burning.
At 10pm, there are 69 fires burning across NSW with 14 at Watch and Act alert that continue to threaten properties.— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 13, 2019
Over 1000 firefighters remain in the field to protect properties and establish containment lines ahead of worsening conditions later this week. #nswfires #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/MWR3tSQXHx
As The Washington Post previously reported, Australia’s fire risk has risen since the 1950s across most of the eastern part of the country, which includes New South Wales — largely fueled by changing climate factors that lead to shorter wet seasons, scientists say.
