“No I don’t care if you don’t like it,” she wrote. “This is my state in flames! I love my country[,] I love my mates and if that means I’m needed on the ground, I’ll always make the way [ …]”

About 6 percent of all firefighters worldwide are women, according to a Reuters report in April on female firefighters.

Robinson-Williams, who also works in child care, has been a volunteer firefighter with the New South Wales Rural Fire Service for 11 years, according to the BBC.

“I’m not the first pregnant firefighter and I’m not going to be the last one,” she told the broadcaster. “I’m still in a position where I’m able to help so I will.”

Robinson-Williams could not immediately be reached for an interview, but while discussing her situation in a video interview with Reuters (above), she said her doctors cleared her for fire service.

“They just said ‘make sure you’re wearing the correct [gear]’,” Robinson-Williams said. She anticipated working through her pregnancy until she’s unable to continue, approximately around 30 weeks, she said.

“It’s not about me,” she added when talking to Reuters. “It’s about the crews on the ground, it’s about the community and making sure, if I’m able to get out there and do the job, I’ll do the job.”

In a separate Instagram post, Robinson-Williams shared a photo of her sonogram indicating she was still going to fires — along with her “little firefighter in the making.”

For the mom-to-be, firefighting is not only a calling, but a family tradition, as she told Reuters: her parents, brother, grandmother, great-grandfather and uncle were all firefighters. Her husband and her two brothers-in-law work in emergency fire response, as well.

As Robinson-Williams suits up for another week of fire fighting, she and other first responders face a daunting task of battling back “unprecedented” fire danger.

On Monday, Australian officials declared a state of emergency for New South Wales, the country’s most heavily-populated state. The bush fires have killed at least three people and destroyed more than 150 homes in the state since Friday.

Late Tuesday night, the New South Wales Fire Service said at least 69 fires were still burning.

At 10pm, there are 69 fires burning across NSW with 14 at Watch and Act alert that continue to threaten properties.



Over 1000 firefighters remain in the field to protect properties and establish containment lines ahead of worsening conditions later this week. #nswfires #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/MWR3tSQXHx — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 13, 2019

As The Washington Post previously reported, Australia’s fire risk has risen since the 1950s across most of the eastern part of the country, which includes New South Wales — largely fueled by changing climate factors that lead to shorter wet seasons, scientists say.

