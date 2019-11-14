Less noticed, however, were floods on the northern and western edges of Europe. In England, some communities have been hit in recent days with the worst floods in years. In France, at least three people died in flooding late last month.

Even though the world’s attention this week was largely focused on Venice going underwater, the floods in England and France are at least similarly indicative of how climate change could increase Europe’s vulnerability to extreme weather phenomena.

On coastlines across Europe and the world, low-lying cities like Venice are facing rising sea levels that could make vast stretches of land uninhabitable. A recent study suggested that about 300 million people may be living in low-lying areas that are expected to flood by 2050.

So far, Northern Europe’s London and Amsterdam are protected from North Sea flooding through defenses such as the Thames Barrier, built under the assumption that future floods would not exceed past 100-year events. In the near future, those defenses are expected to work as intended, but they could fail in the long run — as the recurrence intervals for highly unlikely major floods will become shorter.

In the meantime, researchers worry that floods are set to worsen in Europe’s northwest, far away from the coastlines, according to an expansive recent study that focused on river flooding.

Whereas northwestern Europe has experienced worse floods because of increasing rainfall during fall and winter between 1960 and 2010, the authors write that floods in Southern Europe have become less severe. Similarly, Eastern Europe has faced an overall reduced flood risk, as snowmelt has decreased amid rising temperatures.

Even though the conclusions are based on data from previous years, the researchers suggest “that climate-driven changes are already happening” and that the changes “are broadly consistent with climate model projections for the next century.”

As a result, the focal points of flood protection will increasingly move to some of Europe’s most populous cities in the north that are built along mighty rivers, including London, Paris, Hamburg and Prague. Given their historic and densely populated centers, city planners have struggled to come up with solutions that would protect those cities against major floods.

The “100-year” flood that hit the historic eastern German city of Dresden in 2002 served as an early wake-up call for cities such as Hamburg or Prague, which also are located along the River Elbe.

At the time, officials in Dresden were unprepared for what turned into the worst flooding measured in the city, causing more than $1.4 billion in damage. But Dresden learned from its mistakes. In subsequent years, more than $200 million was spent on more adequate warning systems and mitigation efforts, such as flood channels to decongest flooded rivers. IN 2013, when another major flood struck the city, the damage was significantly less severe.

Other cities, however, have faced challenges that are harder to combat.

In Paris, for instance, recent floods have brought back memories of the devastating January 1910 “flood of the century.” Whereas the Seine’s normal level is about 6.5 feet, the river rose to about 28 feet in 1910. At the time, the floodwaters caught Paris unprepared and turned its avenues into makeshift canals.

A lot of progress has been made since, including new dams upstream that were seen as sufficient to prevent a repeat. But over the past decades, as the alarming witness accounts of the 1910 floods faded from public memory, “major investments have been limited,” leading to “protection levels (that) are not up to the standards of many other comparable OECD countries, particularly in Europe,” a 2014 report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development concluded.

One factor in the growing vulnerability of Paris to major flooding was the density of houses and businesses, and major construction projects right along the Seine.

In 2016, the city’s flood warning system failed during a flood — leading to a dangerous underreporting of water levels by authorities.

A 2018 follow-up report noted progress but warned that more had to be done to rein in the risks.

This week’s historic tidewater levels in Venice were yet another reminder for residents of northwestern Europe, who have been largely insulated from climate-change effects, that their lives could be easily upended, too.

