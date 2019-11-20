It fits into a pattern of policies pursued by David Friedman, Trump’s ambassador in Israel and a staunch supporter of settlements in the West Bank, that further erodes the already remote prospect of an independent Palestinian state. It plays to Trump’s domestic evangelical support — right-wing U.S. Christian voters who see divine providence in Israel’s supremacy over the Holy Land. It serves as yet one more repudiation of former president Barack Obama, who in his last month in office chose to abstain from, rather than veto, a resolution at the U.N. Security Council that called the settlements “a flagrant violation under international law.”

And, like Trump’s other maneuvers in Israel, it may boost the sagging political fortunes of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close friend and ally who could be indicted on charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust as early as next week. His main rival, Benny Gantz, a former army chief, is trying to form a government ahead of a midnight deadline on Wednesday. If Gantz fails, then the country’s parliamentary paralysis will roll on, possibly paving the way for a third election in less than a year.

Some Israelis are urging Gantz to form a unity government with the prime minister’s Likud party. Both leaders cheered Pompeo’s announcement, a stark illustration of how, despite their many other differences, there’s little daylight between Israel’s centrist and right-wing camps on the fate of the Palestinian territories. Israeli settler groups and various right-wing politicians renewed calls this week to begin annexing chunks of the West Bank.

Since the 1967 war, more than 700,000 Israeli settlers have taken up residence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas that would form a putative Palestinian state. Most other countries, including many of the United States’ closest European allies, remain firm in their stance that these settlements are illegal and against the interests of peace. But U.S. administrations have toed a more ambiguous line.

A 1978 State Department legal opinion declared the settlements illegal outright. But Pompeo cited a supposed precedent set by President Ronald Reagan, pointing to a 1981 interview where Reagan said that the settlements were “not illegal.” As my colleagues observed, “Reagan went on in that interview, however, to say that settlements were ‘ill-advised.’ His subsequent 1983 peace plan said that ‘the immediate adoption of a settlements freeze by Israel, more than any other action,’ would enhance the prospects for peace.”

The latter is emphatically not the Trump administration’s position. Rather than calling for settlement freezes, the White House has alienated and punished Palestinians, from cutting off avenues of aid to shuttering the main U.S. office geared toward Palestinian concerns in Jerusalem. “This is an administration that has decided to move from negotiation to dictation,” said Saeb Erekat, the longtime chief Palestinian negotiator, to The Washington Post. “They have moved from being pro-Israeli to pro-Israeli occupation.”

The Trump administration has corrected a historic injustice and lined up with truth and justice. I thank President @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo.



This is a very great day for the State of Israel and an achievement that will stand for generations. pic.twitter.com/JRmy77jHQP — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 19, 2019

Pompeo said the administration was now simply recognizing “the reality on the ground” by opting to view the settlements as legal. Aaron David Miller, a former Middle East peace negotiator under Republican and Democratic administrations, told Today’s WorldView that that “reality” was, in hindsight, somewhat enabled by the successive administrations he served.

“Since Reagan’s curious formula, we have studiously, willfully avoided taking a position on whether settlement activity including in East Jerusalem was legal or illegal,” said Miller, who is now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “For the last 25 years, we have acquiesced in the settlement enterprise and failed to impose any costs” on the Israelis for their expansion of settlements.

The announcement now, Miller added, “puts a whole new edge on the imbalance of power and, should Israel ever again have a functioning government, it would greenlight and validate a surge of settlement activity.”

Pompeo and his allies insist these measures create a more stable foundation for talks. But that’s a largely derided view; Western and Arab governments swiftly criticized the latest move and place little stock in the quixotic peace process being led by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law. The Trump administration has sidelined an enfeebled Palestinian leadership, while more and more ordinary Palestinians have given up on the dream of an independent state and are calling instead for an end to occupation and equal rights within Israel.

The decision to recognize the settlements is “an idiotic move, untethered from any strategy,” said Miller. “You can only come to the conclusion that this is driven by domestic politics.”

Among those briefed ahead of the announcement were leading evangelical groups who back the settlement enterprise in Israel and whose congregations are key to Trump’s political success at home.

“Donald Trump has helped Israel more than any president in American history,” Mike Evans, a member of Trump’s informal group of evangelical Christian advisers, told Today’s WorldView. He argued that the “core of the problem” between Israelis and Palestinians was “not land,” but, rather, the supposed racism of Arabs and the corruption of their leaders.

Evans said he had a celebratory one-on-one phone call with Pompeo on Monday afternoon. “This was their land for thousands of years,” he said, referring to Jewish history in the West Bank. “It’s Bible land.”

Other clerical figures are less enthusiastic. “Right now we should remember our Genesis,” Avi Dabush, head of Rabbis for Human Rights, an advocacy group working in the West Bank, told The Post. “Abraham was father to both peoples, Jews and Muslims. In the end, we all have to live here, not die on some extreme belief that everything belongs only to us.”

