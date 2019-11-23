Pence’s staff and a small group of journalists then headed to a dining facility, where the vice president and Karen Pence helped serve Thanksgiving meals to about 150 U.S. troops.
In remarks, Pence thanked the service members for their work, but he also blamed “partisan politics and endless investigations” for a delay in the defense authorization bill that is hung up in Congress.
The vice president then flew to Irbil, where he met with the prime minister of Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region, Nechirvan Barzan.
AD
AD