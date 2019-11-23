Vice President Pence and his wife made an unannounced trip to Iraq on Saturday to visit with U.S. troops ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

At Al Asad Air Base, Pence also received a classified briefing followed by a call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil-Abdul Mahdi. He did not meet in person with either Mahdi or the Iraqi president, both of whom are facing pressure for their heavy-handed response to weeks-long anti-government demonstrations in which more than 320 Iraqis have died.

Pence’s staff and a small group of journalists then headed to a dining facility, where the vice president and Karen Pence helped serve Thanksgiving meals to about 150 U.S. troops.

In remarks, Pence thanked the service members for their work, but he also blamed “partisan politics and endless investigations” for a delay in the defense authorization bill that is hung up in Congress.

The vice president then flew to Irbil, where he met with the prime minister of Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region, Nechirvan Barzan.

