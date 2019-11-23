Vice President Pence and his wife made an unannounced trip to Iraq on Saturday to visit with U.S. troops ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

At Al Asad Air Base, Pence also received a classified briefing followed by a call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil-Abdul Mahdi. He did not meet in person with either Mahdi or the Iraqi president, both of whom are facing pressure for their heavy-handed response to weeks-long anti-government demonstrations in which more than 320 Iraqis have died.