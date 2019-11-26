But before officers are even on their way to the crime scene, the two individuals use brute force to break open the display case holding three sets of jewels, composed of about 100 invaluable parts.

Officials said Monday that the thieves later escaped in a car before officers arrived and that a subsequent manhunt did not lead to their capture.

The heist constitutes one of the biggest post-World War II thefts of cultural artifacts in Germany, even though officials hesitated on Monday to put a financial value on the targeted items. Art historians said the 18th-century state treasures were of “priceless cultural significance.”

The interior minister of the German federal state of Saxony where the incident occurred, Roland Wöller, called the heist an “attack on the cultural identity of all Saxons.”

The three sets of jewels stolen date back to the era of Augustus the Strong, an 18th Century Saxon leader who amassed vast amounts of treasure.

German authorities hope the jewels’ uniqueness could prevent the thieves from being able to sell them or that any efforts to do so would lead to their arrest.

