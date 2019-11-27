The Israeli prime minister did not elaborate on his remark, the Telegraph reported. The exchange happened during Netanyahu’s visit to London in September, weeks before Britain’s snap election was called.

AD

Such a scenario is not necessarily possible: Corbyn is behind in British polls, and Netanyahu is in the midst of his own electoral crisis in Israel, while facing indictment for a variety of crimes.

AD

However, the remark adds another twist to Corbyn’s fraught relationship with Britain’s Jewish community, already inflamed in recent days by Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis warning of a “new poison” in the Labour Party.

It also suggests that Israel’s relationship with Britain, once one of its most reliable foreign allies, is in uncharted territory.

Corbyn, a antiwar campaigner before he unexpectedly took over the Labour Party in 2016, has been a vocal critic of right-wing Israeli politics for years. He has proposed recognizing the state of Palestine and restricting arms sales to Israel if Labour can form a government.

To his critics, Corbyn’s focus on Israel has led him to turn a blind eye to anti-Semitism in his party and to develop a close relationship with foes of the Israeli state such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Corbyn and Netanyahu have sparred. In a tweet last year, Netanyahu criticized the Labour leader for taking part in a ceremony four years earlier at the grave of the perpetrators of a 1972 massacre in Munich in which 11 Israeli Olympians were murdered by Palestinian militants.

AD

AD

Corbyn responded with his own tweet that said Netanyahu’s allegations were false and that Israeli forces deserved condemnation for the killing of Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

British ties to Israel date back to the colonial period, and the two nations have retained a strong cooperation on security matters. In 2017, Britain issued 221 million pounds ($354 million) worth of arms licenses to defense companies exporting to Israel, according to figures published by the Campaign Against Arms Trade.

That same year, Netanyahu told the BBC that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad frequently cooperated with its British colleagues and that he hoped the cooperation would continue.

AD

“That cooperation has saved many lives. Many Israeli lives, many, many British lives,” Netanyahu said. “Because we have an intense cooperation between our security intelligence agencies and it is protecting Britain and it is protecting Israel and it’s something I hope will continue in the future.”

AD

Netanyahu has dominated Israeli politics for decades, but he faces an unclear future. The incumbent prime minister failed to form a government after Israel’s second national election of the year, with the potential for another election next year.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Israeli prime minister received long-anticipated indictments last week on bribery and fraud charges. The atmosphere among his supporters is bellicose — at a protest Tuesday evening in Tel Aviv, protesters reportedly chanted “die leftist” and “arrest the investigators.”

AD

In Britain, Corbyn has been persistently behind in polls ahead of the Dec. 12 election. Though Corbyn’s left-wing policies are generally popular, his awkward public style, unclear stance on Brexit, and muted response to the charges of anti-Semitism, all appear to be major marks against him with the British public.

Boris Johnson, Britain’s prime minister, comes with his own baggage, but he is more of a known quantity on the world stage. His Conservative Party recently drew positive coverage in the Israeli news media for pledging to ban local councils from boycotting products from foreign countries such as Israel.

AD