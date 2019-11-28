Thursday’s move also puts pressure on the European Commission under its new president-elect Ursula von der Leyen, who is the first woman to hold the job.

As president of the European Union’s executive branch, she commands a vast machinery of E.U. bureaucrats who manage the bloc’s day-to-day business. The European Parliament is directly elected by voters across all 28 E.U. member states.

The declaration could add further pressure on von der Leyen, who has pledged to increase efforts to fight climate change. Referring to what she calls a European Green Deal, she elaborated this week that Europe would become the first continent to reduce emissions to net-zero by 2050, and that targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 must be made “more ambitious.”

“If there is one area where the world needs our leadership, it is on protecting our climate,” she said on Wednesday. “This is an existential issue for Europe — and for the world.”

The European Commission is scheduled to present a first draft of a European Green Deal later in December.

But some members of the European Parliament and activists are already skeptical about how serious von der Leyen is about her plans and — even if she is — if her mandate gives her enough leeway to pass them.

Von der Leyen has pledged extra funds to help more carbon-intensive economies in the E.U. make the transition to climate-neutral industries, but it is still unclear where those funds will come from.

“The Commission’s structural and political constraints are likely to produce a set of watered-down, piecemeal solutions,” wrote David Adler and Pawel Wargan from the international activist coalition Green New Deal for Europe in an op-ed for Politico. “Meanwhile, the clock on climate and environmental breakdown keeps ticking away.”

Ariès reported from Brussels.

