As one tweet put it: “Some people in the UK: We don’t need foreigners living in our country. Łukasz, the Polish chef who tackled the killer on London Bridge: Pass me my five foot Narwhal tusk!”

British authorities have not formally named the man, but British media has identified him by the first name Luckasz. Polish speakers, however, have pointed out his name is more likely spelled Lukasz.

AD

AD

Speaking on Saturday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the man’s heroism and confirmed he is of Polish origin.

“One of the great things about London is its diversity, so I’m not surprised at all,” said Khan. “When I say ‘the best of us,’ I include E.U. citizens as well.”

Others on social media seconded the sentiment. “If a Polish chef attacking a terrorist with a whale horn can’t unite our country I don’t know what can,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Lots of people blaming “immigration” for the awful London Bridge attack.



To be clear, the murdering terrorist was British, but one of these heroes, who was injured whilst apprehending him, is called Lukasz, a Polish immigrant chef. pic.twitter.com/ZgS6TSmJ9a — Rav Wilding (@RavWilding) November 30, 2019

One of these absolute heroes is a Polish chef. That is the best of this country and London right there. https://t.co/97Snhqv0ml — Julie Owen Moylan (@JulieOwenMoylan) November 30, 2019

2017: a Romanian baker throws crates at terrorists at Borough Market



2019: a Polish chef chases a terrorist down London Bridge with a narwhal tusk



Oh, these awful Eastern European migrants 🙄 — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) November 30, 2019

The attack took place Friday near Fishmonger’s Hall, a historic building now used as an events space. The Polish man reportedly worked in the service industry there, according to news reports. When the attack began, he grabbed the closest thing he could find to arm himself: a five-foot narwhal tusk.

AD

The British newspaper the Times interviewed the man’s colleague who said he was “cut in the hand but not in critical condition.”

AD

“Being stabbed didn’t stop him giving him [the attacker] a beating,” the colleague said. “Luckasz is a hero.”

Queen Elizabeth II also praised the bravery of the Polish man and another bystander who intervened with a fire extinguisher. “I express my enduring thanks to the police and emergency services, as well as the brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others,” she said.

AD