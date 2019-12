France is facing what threatens to be the most disruptive strike the country has seen in years. Union workers are protesting President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed changes to the country’s retirement system. And their walkout Thursday crippled transportation across the country and forced the shuttering of some of Paris’s most popular tourist sites. Many French commuters were able to carry on by telecommuting — something that wasn’t possible during massive strikes in 1995. But it is unclear how long these protests will last, how much of a disturbance they will create and whether Macron will bow to the unions’ demands.