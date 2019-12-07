In a statement carried by the state-run Korea Central News Agency on Sunday, the spokesman said the test result “will have an important impact on changing the strategic position of the DPRK,” referring to his country by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

AD

AD

Kim Song, Pyongyang’s envoy to the United Nations, dismissed the Trump administration’s calls for dialogue Saturday as a “timesaving trick” solely for “its domestic political agenda.”

Later on Saturday, President Trump stressed his good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying Kim does not want to “interfere” with his reelection bid for 2020.

“He knows I have an election coming up. I don’t think he wants to interfere with that, but we’ll have to see. ... I think he’d like to see something happen. The relationship is very good, but you know, there is certain hostility,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday.

During his term, Trump has met with the North Korean leader three times in an effort to persuade him to give up nuclear weapons. Trump has repeatedly touted his “good relationship” with Kim as a win from his engagement efforts.

AD

AD

However, North Korea has been ramping up provocations ahead of the year-end deadline it has set for Washington to make a significant concession in nuclear negotiations. Pyongyang has called on the United States to drop its push for unilateral denuclearization of North Korea and relieve punishing sanctions on the country.

Sunday’s announcement of a new test at the Sohae site is “a first solid step in ending a moratorium on testing” in a lead-up to the end-of-year deadline, said Nathan Hunt, an independent defense analyst who focuses on North Korea’s weapons systems.

Kim has announced a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear warhead and long-range missile tests ahead of seeking dialogue with the United States, which Trump has held up as his diplomatic achievement.

“North Korea is not going to any longer let actions be dictated so as to give good PR to the West,” Hunt said.

AD