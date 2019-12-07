International insults have become de rigueur diplomacy during the Trump era. But it isn’t just the barbs that the U.S. president throws out that are worth noting — but also the ones he attracts.

From the very first days of the announcement of his presidential run, when few expected him to be elected, Trump has been a magnet for criticism from foreign officials. Since he won the election in November 2016, the pace has slowed down — or at least, his critics are more discreet in their degradation. But while Trump may have a reputation as a Teflon man, there are signs that the criticism sticks to him.