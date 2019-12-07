During the impeachment hearings, the president’s allies have pointed to criticism of Trump by Ukrainian officials as evidence that that nation conspired against him. “Ukraine hated me,” Trump told Fox News last month. The U.S. president cut short a trip to London this week after he caught wind of a video that appeared to show a group of world leaders from U.S. allied countries mocking him.
Below, in rough alphabetical order, are a number of unflattering things that foreign leaders and officials have said about Trump, an update of a previously published article. It is far from exhaustive; please email with any remarks you believe to be missing.
- “[The anti-Islam rhetoric of] Donald Trump and others in Europe are really the shame of our civilization.” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in April 2016.
- “[Trump has] no regard for alliances at all.” Former Australian ambassador to the United States Kim Beazley in April 2016.
- “A dangerous fringe politician.” Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov in a Facebook post, later deleted, in June 2016.
- “A disaster for E.U.-U.S. ties.” An unnamed senior E.U. official on a Trump presidency in April 2016.
- “A lot of people in Mexico and Latin America are worried about this. It’s not just the substance of what Trump says, but it’s the style. It’s a familiar and worrisome style to us.” Former Mexican foreign minister Jorge Castañeda in March 2016.
- “A lot of what Donald Trump says makes for a more unstable world.” Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in June 2016.
- “A person who thinks only about building walls — wherever they may be — and not building bridges, is not Christian.” Pope Francis in February 2016.
- “A successful politician would not make such statement, as there are millions of Muslims living in the U.S.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Trump’s proposed ban on Muslim arrivals in December 2015.
- “A totally crackpot presidential candidate.” Argentine President Mauricio Macri said of Trump privately before he was elected, according to the Argentine press.
- “Afflicted by mental retardation.” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani describing the White House in June 2019.
- “As long as we have money, we can buy him.” An unnamed political insider in Beijing in November 2019.
- “Divisive, unhelpful and quite simply wrong.” British Prime Minister David Cameron on Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban in December 2015.
- “Donald Trump’s remarks are totally absurd and illogical.” Ri Jong Ryul, deputy director general of the Institute of International Studies in North Korea, after Trump suggested that Japan and South Korea arm themselves with nuclear weapons in April 2016.
- “Extremely saddened.” Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to the BBC after Trump won in November 2016.
- “For the life of me, I cannot believe that a country like the United States can afford to have someone as president who simply says, ‘These people are not going to be allowed to come to the United States.’ ” Saudi Prince Turki al-Faisal, a former ambassador to the United States, on Trump’s proposed Muslim ban in May 2016.
- “Given his positions, do we even want to have anything to do with this guy?” An unnamed European ambassador in March 2016.
- “He changes opinions like the rest of us change underwear.” Danish Foreign Minister Kristian Jensen in March 2016.
- “He has a backward world view. … In sum, not just for Brazil but for the whole world — the election of Trump would be a disaster.” Former president of Brazil Fernando Henrique Cardoso in April 2016.
- “He is a racist KKK and Nazi sympathiser.” British MP David Lammy in a tweet from September 2017.
- “He is a sexual predator, he is a racist, and it’s right to say that.” Emily Thornberry, shadow foreign minister for Britain’s Labour Party, in June 2019.
- “He is not predictable and this unpredictability is a danger. And therefore it is not in the common interest, nor in the interest of the West, that we have President Donald Trump.” Elmar Brok, German MEP and chair of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, in April 2016.
- “He is very good at making speeches, but as a politician and a world leader? No, I don’t think that’s a very good idea.” Jimmie Akesson, leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, in December 2015.
- “He would make an important contribution to anti-American sentiment around the world.” Unnamed Latin American diplomat in April 2016.
- “He’s nothing but a racist.” John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana, in January 2018.
- “His discourse is so dumb, so basic.” Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa in March 2016.
- “His excesses make you want to retch.” French President François Hollande in August 2016.
- “History tells us only two presidents have had a state visit. President Trump is not in the same class as those two.” London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Trump’s state visit to Britain, speaking in May 2019. (Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are the two presidents he is referring to.)
- “I can only hope that the election campaign in the USA does not lack the perception of reality.” Germany’s Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Trump’s use of the “America first” slogan in April 2016.
- “I consider Donald Trump a man who invests a lot in a policy of fear.” Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in April 2016.
- “I just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a circle of U.S. allied world leaders in December 2019.
- “I think Donald Trump’s views are just barking mad on some issues.” Australian opposition leader Bill Shorten in May 2016.
- “I think that it is totally unacceptable the way he talks about women. And what really disgusted me was the way he spoke about people with disability. It is reprehensible.” Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Irish government minister, in October 2016.
- “I think the Donald Trump phenomenon is a real problem for the United States, making their democracy look kind of weird.” Christopher Pyne, minister for industry, innovation and science in the Australian government, in March 2016.
- “If Donald Trump was to end up as president of the United States, I think we better head for the bunkers.” Carl Bildt, former foreign minister of Sweden, in August 2016.
- “If he becomes president, it will be a disaster.” Former Danish foreign minister Martin Lidegaard in February 2016.
- “If he met one or two of my constituents in one of the many excellent pubs in my constituency, they may well tell him he is a wazzock.” Victoria Atkins, British MP with the Conservative Party, in January 2016.
- “If Trump beats Hillary, that means that the scenario of the clash of civilizations created by Samuel will come to light at the hands of the candidate and [Islamic State leader] al-Baghdadi.” Lt. Gen. Dahi Khalfan bin Tamim, head of general security for the Emirate of Dubai, in March 2016.
- “If Trump’s comments are racist and dangerous, which they are, there is an alternative to vote for.” Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny in May 2016.
- “In the past when candidates said extreme things, there always has been some seasoned, experienced adviser you could talk to, or who would speak out to soften what was said. This is not the case with Trump.” Unnamed ambassador from South America in March 2016.
- “It has actually been far worse.” Martin Schulz, leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, on Trump’s administration in August 2017.
- “It’s not a man I would vote for, I can tell you that. … I hope that the American people, and I think they will, choose someone else who is better equipped for this task.” Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist in April 2016.
- “Let’s be clear, Donald Trump is an idiot. I have tried to find different, perhaps more parliamentary adjectives to describe him but none was clear enough. He is an idiot.” Gavin Newlands, a British MP with the Scottish National Party, in January 2016.
- “Mentally deranged U.S. dotard.” North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Trump in September 2017.
- “Mr. Trump is so stupid, my God!” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo in May 2016.
- “Mr. Trump’s statement only serves to show not only his insensitivity, but also his ignorance about Pakistan.” Pakistani Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in May 2016 after Trump demanded the release of a doctor who helped the CIA hunt down Osama bin Laden in 2011.
- “No one marched when I was elected.” New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, to Trump in November 2017.
- “Outrageous, racist and xenophobic.” A group of African ambassadors at the United Nations in response to Trump’s “shithole” comment in January 2018.
- “Plague and cholera.” Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki describing the choice between Trump and Hillary Clinton in May 2016.
- “Prime Minister Netanyahu rejects Donald Trump’s recent remarks about Muslims.” A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban in December 2015.
- “Saying the U.S. will no longer engage in anything that is a burden in terms of its relationships with allies, it would be almost like abandoning those alliances. … It will inevitably give rise to anti-American sentiment worldwide.” Former South Korean vice foreign minister Kim Sung-Han in April 2016.
- “Scary. That’s how we view Trump. … Could we depend on the United States? We don’t know. I can’t tell you how the unpredictability we are seeing scares us.” An unnamed ambassador, whose country has a close relationship with Washington, in March 2016.
- “Seriously, have you ever heard me say something like that?” French far-right politician Marine Le Pen on Trump’s proposal to ban foreign Muslims from entry to the United States in December 2015.
- “So Donald Trump … is ambitious but not exactly a very well-informed man, I don’t want to say ignorant, but he is not very well-informed.” Former Mexican president Felipe Calderón in February 2016.
- “So POTUS has endorsed the views of a vile, hate-filled racist organization that hates me and people like me. He is wrong and I refuse to let it go and say nothing.” British government minister Sajid Javid in November 2017.
- “Some of the claims made during the campaign have been empty or just wrong.” Peter Westmacott, former British ambassador to the United States, in May 2016.
- “That’s the way Mussolini arrived and the way Hitler arrived.” Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Trump’s rhetoric in March 2016.
- “The only reason I wouldn’t visit some parts of New York is the real risk of meeting Donald Trump.” London Mayor Boris Johnson (later British prime minister) in December 2015.
- “The opportunism, unreliability and amorality that we have seen during the [Trump] campaign would be damaging for the world in general and hurt Europe in particular.” Ana Palacio, former Spanish foreign minister, in March 2016.
- “The orange prince of American self-publicity.” Marcus Fysh, British MP with the Conservative Party, in January 2016.
- “The person you are dealing with may be a successful businessman, but he’s also a buffoon.” Gavin Robinson, a British MP from Northern Ireland who represents the Democratic Unionist Party, in January 2016.
- “The rhetoric adopted by U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump vis-a-vis Islam and Muslims is unacceptable and greatly offensive.” Former Egyptian foreign minister Nabil Fahmy in June 2016.
- “There is no other word one can use but ‘racist.’ ” United Nations human rights spokesman Rupert Colville in January 2018 after Trump was reported to have used the word “shithole” to describe a group of countries.
- “This Donald Trump is erratic and arrogant.” Mexican presidential hopeful and future president Andrés Manuel López Obrador in early 2017.
- “This nation [the U.S.] is going to fail if it goes into the hands of a crazy guy.” Former Mexican president Vicente Fox in February 2016.
- “This villain who is the president of the United States.” Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in December 2017. (Mahathir returned to office the next year.)
- “To start with it was no more than a joke, and we all laughed — but now it is becoming quite concerning.” Soren Espersen, a foreign affairs spokesman for the far-right Danish People’s Party, in December 2015.
- “Trump is an irrational type.” Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei in April 2016.
- “Trump lives on another planet. Smug and disrespectful.” Pernille Skipper, speaker of Denmark’s Red-Green Alliance, on Twitter in August 2019.
- “Trump solutions for me are false solutions, but they’re not original. They’re things that we have heard in Europe from extremist sections,” Sandro Gozi, undersecretary for European affairs in the Italian government, in April 2016.
- “Trump’s racism is sickening. Any European politician who fails to condemn this has questions to answer & should be ashamed of themselves.” Belgian politician Guy Verhofstadt in July 2016.
- “Trump’s remarks do not show a sense of introspection on what their results would bring about; he does not know the gravity of what he says.” South Korea’s vice foreign minister, Choi Young-Jin, in April 2016.
- “Trump’s statements are shocking and disgusting.” Isaac Herzog, Israeli opposition leader, on Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban in December 2015.
- “Vulture.” Gérard Araud, French ambassador to the United States, in response to a Donald Trump tweet about gun control in France in November 2015. (Araud later deleted this tweet).
- “We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.” Kim Darroch, British ambassador to the United States, in remarks that were leaked in July 2017.
- “We see it as the dramatics of a popular actor.” North Korea’s ambassador to Britain, Hyon Hak Bong, on Trump’s offer to open nuclear talks with Pyongyang in May 2015.
- “When an apple’s red, it is red. When you say ignorant things, you’re ignorant.” Mexico’s top diplomat, Foreign Affairs Secretary Claudia Ruiz Massieu, in February 2016.
- “Whether Donald Trump, Marine le Pen or Geert Wilders — all these right-wing populists are not only a threat to peace and social cohesion, but also to economic development.” Germany’s Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel in March 2016.
- “Yes, and probably a bad man.” French Prime Minister Manuel Valls when asked whether Trump was a “little man” in May 2016.
- “You [Trump] are a disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America. Withdraw from the U.S. presidential race as you will never win.” Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Alsaud in December 2015.
- “You listen to him at the debates and what he says is unsettling — he is promising to change things from one day to the next. A lot of us thought he couldn’t possibly be the nominee. … The uncertainty is very, very scary.” An unnamed European ambassador in March 2016.
- Trump reflects “the ultraconservative, racist, and warlike thinking that is incubated in the roots of the empire.” Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in July 2015.
- “[Laughter].” The response of assembled diplomats and officials in September 2018 when Trump gave a speech at the United Nations in which he said that his administration had accomplished more over two years than “almost any administration” in history.
- This tweet from Donald Tusk, former E.U. Council head, in December 2019:
Despite seasonal turbulences our transatlantic friendship must last #Trump #NATO pic.twitter.com/s8av9gr6eZ— Donald Tusk (@donaldtuskEPP) December 5, 2019