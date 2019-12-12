“The risk has not passed,” Mike Clement, a police official, said on Thursday according to TVNZ.

But Friday’s planned attempt may be the last chance to recover the bodies.

Scientists worry that another eruption may be imminent, which could bury the bodies. Ash from the volcano coupled with White Island’s acidic environment could disintegrate and entomb the bodies within a short timespan.

New Zealand police officers said eight military specialists would disembark from a nearby vessel and be deployed to the island on Friday. Partially due to the use of drones, authorities have been able to so far identify the locations of six bodies. Two more remain unaccounted for.

The recovery workers would then leave the island as soon as their mission is completed, authorities said Thursday.

Meanwhile, doctors are fighting for the lives of more than 20 people who remain in intensive care after the volcano eruption.

On Wednesday, it was reported that New Zealand had ordered about 1,290 square feet of human skin from the United States. The skin is expected to be used to help treat patients severely burned in Monday’s eruption.

At the time of the eruption, at least 47 people were on the island.

