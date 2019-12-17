Ever since he and Canadian Elizabeth Haysom, his former lover, were convicted in 1987 and 1990 over her parents’ brutal killing, there have been doubts in the United States about Soering’s involvement in the crime, even though his sentence was not overturned. In Germany, those doubts were also about something else: the punishment.

In Soering’s case, it wasn’t clear whether U.S. judges would ever release him, after he was sentenced to two life terms. Haysom — who was 20 at the time of the crime — was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

AD

AD

In November, it was announced that both were to be released, a decision based on their “youth at the time of the offenses, institutional adjustment and their length of incarceration,” according to the parole board. But neither was pardoned.

The case has shocked Germans because it exposed a fundamental difference, said Matthias Hartwig, a researcher with the Max Planck Institute. The primary goal of Germany’s judicial system is rehabilitation, rather than revenge, Hartwig said. Typically, only repeat offenders who have committed extremely brutal crimes and don’t show a change in mind-set spend more than several decades behind bars, he said.

For some Germans, the central question in the Soering case was less focused on the crime and more on the nature of the punishment. “How did he make it through 33 years in prison?” read a Q&A question on the case on a German news site on Tuesday.

AD

AD

The underlying sentiment, echoed by other German media outlets in the past, is rooted in two key differences between the German and the U.S. justice systems: First, Soering was 18 at the time of the crime. In Germany, judges typically sentence offenders ages 18 to 21 under guidelines for criminals younger than 18, capping the maximum sentence at 15 years. Second, German law requires authorities to review a life sentence after 15 years to weigh the possibility of parole, whereas life-without-parole sentences can be issued in the United States.

The case drew national attention in the 1980s, as investigators zeroed in on the couple — both University of Virginia students — in their investigation of the murders of Haysom’s parents: Derek, 72, and wife Nancy, 53. The parents were found nearly decapitated and with stab wounds at their home in Virginia.

Soering and Haysom fled to London but were extradited to the United States to face charges.

AD

AD

Soering initially confessed to killing the parents while Haysom was waiting at a hotel, but he later said he had waited while Haysom committed the murders. As the son of a German diplomat, Soering said, he had assumed he had diplomatic immunity and had been trying to protect Haysom by providing a false confession. Haysom pleaded guilty only to first-degree murder as an accessory before the fact.

But Soering’s supporters viewed the trial as flawed. His original attorney was eventually disbarred. The attorney acknowledged that he had suffered from a mental impairment during the trial. There were also discrepancies between Soering’s description of the crime scene and the scene investigators found, among other details that were picked up by the 2016 German documentary “The Promise."

A plan for Soering’s transfer to a prison in Germany — which would have resulted in a release soon thereafter — was revoked in 2010.

AD

AD

In prison, Soering converted to Catholicism and wrote books on his case and the need for prison reform. In the meantime, his base of supporters grew.

When Soering arrived in Frankfurt on Tuesday, some of them were present to cheer and applaud.

Among those who supported his release in recent years were dozens of German lawmakers, as well as advocates for criminal justice reform in the United States.

There were about 700 prisoners per 100,000 people in the United States, according to a 2018 report by the Prison Policy Initiative think tank, compared with 70 to 80 prisoners per 100,000 people in Germany.

Whereas lower crime rates may play a role, Hartwig said, a core difference was that Germany’s approach was focused on “so-called social rehabilitation, that the person has a chance to get reintegrated into society.” Other nations with a similar focus, such as Norway, have even more lenient prison sentences.

AD

AD

“The German Prison Act reinforces this view by establishing that the sole objective of incarceration is rehabilitation, so that people will return to their communities and lead crime-free and productive lives,” Amy L. Solomon, vice president of criminal justice at the Laura and John Arnold Foundation, wrote in a commentary for the Marshall Project.

“And very few experience additional levels of punishment, such as solitary confinement,” she wrote.

Read more:

AD