Government critics assume that the controversial amendments, if passed by parliament, would probably clear its final hurdle next year.

This week’s Supreme Court warning against the changes underscored mounting concerns over the independence of Poland’s judiciary, more than four years after the right-wing Law and Justice party took power. Since its victory in the 2015 parliamentary elections, the Polish government has been accused of pursuing a campaign to silence critics across the public sphere, from public media outlets to the courts.

Poland appears to be seeking to follow the path of another E.U. member state -- Hungary -- where the judiciary “is more or less politically subordinated,” Adam Bodnar, Poland’s independent commissioner for human rights, told The Washington Post. “The government wants to (remove) any obstacles," which E.U. interventions may pose, he said.

One of the government’s most far-reaching attempts last year -- to staff the country’s highest court with what critics say are cronies and government-loyal opportunists -- already resulted in a high-profile showdown with the E.U. last fall. The European Union’s top court eventually ruled that the Supreme Court judges who had been forcibly retired by the government should resume their work. The ruling came amid an escalating clash between E.U. institutions and the Polish government over the rule of law, which is central to the current debate, too.

The E.U.'s top court ruled last month that other changes to Poland’s judicial system had been unlawful, as well, triggering a fierce government response that has resulted in the current showdown.

The ruling Law and Justice party did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

In a 42-page long judicial assessment of the most recent Polish government proposals, the Polish Supreme Court echoed E.U. concerns in a document dated Monday and widely circulated late Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Contradictions between Polish and E.U. law," the assessment read, according to a translation by the BBC, “will in all likelihood lead to an intervention by E.U. institutions regarding an infringement of E.U. treaties, and in the longer run [will lead to] the need to leave the European Union.”

With its assessment, the Polish Supreme Court was widely perceived as suggesting that Poland’s violation of E.U. law will force the E.U. to suspend certain rights a member state usually holds.

No E.U. member state has ever been expelled or been de facto suspended. And any attempt to suspend Poland’s voting rights, for instance, would likely face serious objections from other members that are under similar criticism from the E.U., including Hungary.

But there are two other ways to interpret this week’s Supreme Court warning, lawyers critical of the government said on Wednesday.

Hungary’s continued moves against democratic institutions while being a full member of the E.U. have proven how difficult it is for E.U. institutions to exert control over member states, said Bodnar, the human rights commissioner. But Poland may nevertheless find itself in a situation where it faces a “legal Polexit" and is essentially cut off from key E.U. platforms, if current judicial proposals go ahead.

“The whole common market project would be (in) question,” said Bodnar, referring to the free market trade area that unites the European Union. If judgments from other E.U. countries would no longer be considered to apply to Poland by the country’s government, the country’s access to that market could be in doubt, too. During the Brexit negotiations with Britain, the E.U. has shown a strong commitment to protect the integrity of exactly that market.

Marcin Matczak, a lecturer at the University of Warsaw and frequent government critic, said the proposed changes to Poland’s judicial system also risked shifting the mood in the country in favor of E.U. critics.

Whereas the E.U. is seen with skepticism across large parts of the British electorate -- which decided to leave the E.U. in a referendum in 2016 -- Poles are so far among the E.U.'s biggest supporters. According to the Pew Research Center, more than 70 percent of Polish citizens held a favorable few of the E.U. last year, compared to 48 percent in the United Kingdom.

In Poland, the proposed legal changes would almost inevitably result in “European institutions being somehow obliged to punish Poland,” said Matczak. Over time, this could lead to a growing resentment within Poland against the E.U., especially if the bloc decided to cut the funding that has largely upheld its popularity in Poland -- as has been proposed as a result of rule of law concerns.

In two or three years, Matczak argued, the ruling Law and Justice party could then make the case against E.U. membership in a referendum, saying: “You see, we don’t need the E.U.”

While the E.U.'s top court succeeded in halting some of the Law and Justice party’s judicial changes last year, government critics are afraid similar interventions may prove ineffective this time.

For the Polish government, the recently proposed changes are a political flagship project with greater importance than prior proposals, said Matczak. “For them to withdraw from this project would be like for Donald Trump to dismantle his Mexican Wall by himself," he said.

“It’s absolutely crucial for their electorate.”

