There are long-standing reasons why political leaders enjoy special protections from judicial scrutiny while in office, such as the prevention of politically motivated investigations. Still, Trump’s opponents argue that in the U.S., those rules are designed in a way that will make it almost impossible to hold Trump to account for what they say is his abuse of office.

AD

AD

A look abroad shows that there is no ideal system and no easy fix for the U.S., but easier paths to impeachment have proven successful in some countries. They have helped political systems survive the lawful removal of leaders intact. And in some cases, they have made those system prosper.

Lawmakers in a number of parliamentary democracies -- including Germany -- have a relatively easy path to removing leaders accused of crimes. That’s because they and other European nations treat their prime ministers, presidents or chancellors like normal members of parliament whose immunity can be withdrawn far more easily than within the U.S. impeachment framework.

In the country where impeachment was first used -- Britain -- lawmakers can in theory still impeach a sitting leader or fellow parliamentarian using centuries-old laws. The parliament’s own research division deems that option “obsolete,” though, and it hasn’t been used since 1806. Today, parliament would likely topple a prime minister accused of crimes by triggering a motion of no confidence, ensuring a relatively quick transfer of power, too.

AD

AD

While this can lead to instability and an abuse of that tool -- especially in newer democracies -- the lower threshold to remove leaders has arguably increased accountability in older and more stable democracies. Accused leaders often resign before lawmakers can get serious about removing immunity or launching no-confidence votes.

Some researchers go even further: Removing heads of states from office more frequently, they say, is a sign of democratic liveliness and an opportunity to break political stalemates or respond to changing public sentiments.

“Impeachment often helps renew a democratic system,” legal scholars Tom Ginsburg, Aziz Z. Huq and David Landau wrote in a recent op-ed for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on the impeachment of presidents and heads of states worldwide. “Indeed, the mere prospect of impeachment can change presidential behavior. A leader who perceives a real prospect of removal has an incentive not to demonize opponents," they wrote.

AD

AD

Their research found no evidence over the course of the last three decades that the “removal of a chief executive led to a significant erosion of democracy. Elections, basic rights, and the rule of law all survived and prospered.”

To encourage such accountability, a number of countries do not limit the crimes that can trigger impeachment proceedings to bribery, treason and other high crimes or misdemeanors, as is the case in the United States.

While French presidents could only be impeached for “high treason” before an overhaul of its presidential impeachment system in 2014, the legislation now broadly defines impeachable offenses as any “breach of their duties that is clearly incompatible with the exercise of their mandate.”

AD

One example for why an easy path to accountability can be crucial is Italy, where former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was repeatedly accused of using his immunity to shield himself from lawsuits by rewriting the rules. Multiple convictions followed since 2011.

Despite all that, he’s still an active politician.

This piece was first published on Aug. 22, 2018. It was updated on Dec. 19, 2019.

Read more:

AD