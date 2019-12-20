One man managed to make it out alive: He slipped into a swamp when another driver tried to fight back and distracted their abductors. The lone survivor relayed this account to Brazilian police and local television.

AD

Police are investigating the motive behind the Dec. 16 killings, but they have a hunch: “One line of inquiry points toward revenge against the drivers, after a trip was refused,” they said in a statement Thursday.

AD

Two of the four men killed worked for Uber and the two others for 99, a Brazilian transport company. The deceased were ages 23 to 48, according to police.

“The gangster ordered these people killed because his mother called Uber, but the car never arrived,” Rui Costa, the governor of Bahia state, where the alleged murders took place, told reporters Tuesday.

This theory follows the testimony of the survivor, who told Brazil’s Bahia TV that he can’t sleep because of the trauma.

AD

The abductors, he said, were cool and calculated. They even showed their faces because “they intended only to kill,” he said in his TV interview. When he arrived at the shack, he said he saw one man already lying dead and another with his hands and feet bound.

The man described pleading with the attackers not to kill him. “Brother, why?” he said he asked. “I always worked for Uber. I don’t discriminate against anyone.”

AD

Hours after the alleged killings, police killed two suspects in a shootout in Salvador. Three days later, police found the body of the man they suspect orchestrated the killings. He was tied up and riddled with gunshots.

Violence in Brazil targets Uber drivers

Uber and other ride-sharing services around the world have struggled to keep drivers and riders safe from sexual harassment and other crimes. Just in the United States last year, Uber reported 3,000 cases of sexual assault, prompting criticism that the highly profitable company is failing to keep customers and workers safe.

AD

But in Brazil, the security issues innate to ride-hailing apps are compounded by widespread violence and corruption, coupled with a culture of extrajudicial killings among police and criminal gangs alike.

Homicides in Brazil hit a record high of 63,880 in 2017. Uber and similar companies, such as 99, began to rise in popularity around the same time as a source of employment after Brazil’s economic slowdown in 2015 left many people jobless.

AD

There are now more than 600,000 Uber drivers and 22 million users in the country of more than 200 million people, according to Uber’s figures.

In June 2016, Uber started allowing riders in Brazil to pay with cash rather than just credit cards, to expand its customer base. The new policy may have helped the company profit — but it left drivers carrying cash increasingly the target of robbers opening hard-to-track fake accounts, according to a Reuters analysis the following February

AD

In the capital, Sao Palo, crimes against Uber drivers rose tenfold, Reuters found, based on numbers from the city’s state security secretariat. In Uber’s first months, before the shift to cash, there were an average of 13 attacks per month on its drivers; that number rose to 141 per month the remainder of the year. Police suspect that it could be even higher, as not all crimes might have been reported as having a connection to the ride-sharing service.

AD

To increase safety, Uber started requiring a social security number and a date of birth for users in Brazil wishing to pay cash. Uber’s economic model is based on drivers serving as contract workers within a gig economy, which limits the company’s legal liabilities for injuries or deaths incurred on the job.

Read more:

AD