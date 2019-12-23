Officials offered few details about the victim, and German news reports said has since been taken into police protection.

Investigators were looking through the home of a 44-year-old man, whom the local public prosecutor suspected of distributing child pornography, when they made the discovery Friday in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, about 40 miles southwest of Münster. The suspect and a 77-year-old man also living in the apartment were briefly arrested and taken into custody, police said.

“When the apartment was searched, the officers discovered a minor in the closet. A review showed that this is a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for a long time,” Recklinghausen police said a statement.

Recklinghausen police did not immediately respond to questions seeking more information on the suspect’s arrest or the boy’s discovery.

In several messages to the German tabloid BILT, the boy’s mother said her son was nearly unrecognizable when she saw him and described him looking like “a broken old man.” The boy’s mother, identified only by her first name, Manuela, went on to say that he was still wearing the same clothes he had on the day he disappeared.

For more than 900 days, Manuela had a Facebook page online seeking tips on her son’s unsolved disappearance, not knowing he would eventually be found just miles from the facility where he was last seen in 2017. Since he was at least 9, the boy had been in and out of youth facilities and grappled with behavioral issues, such as yelling constantly and becoming violent toward students and teachers, according to German magazine Der Spiegel.

It was unclear when the boy might return to his family, with police telling Der Spiegel, “the decision of what happens to the boy will be a medical one, not a police one."

In addition to the unanticipated discovery of the boy, police removed several boxes worth of electronic devices from the home of the suspected child pornographer.

The 77-year-old man has since been released, but a judge issued a warrant Saturday to arrest the 44-year-old man on sexual offense charges, CNN reports.

Rick Noack contributed to this report.

