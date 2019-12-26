This month, the Zambian government said Foote’s position was no longer “tenable,” an escalation that the State Department said it considered “to be the equivalent of a declaration that the Ambassador is Persona Non Grata.” The State Department said Washington remains committed to LGBTI rights and to the Zambian people.

Tibor Nagy, the assistant secretary of state for African affairs, tweeted Thursday that he was “dismayed” by the decision “requiring our Ambassador Daniel Foote’s departure from the country.” President Trump appointed Foote, a career Foreign Service officer, to the Zambia post in 2017.

The confrontation, which started with the envoy’s comments on the couple’s harsh sentencing under Zambia’s colonial-era laws, quickly expanded into a larger dispute over alleged corruption in Zambia.

Dismayed by the Zambian government’s decision requiring our Ambassador Daniel Foote’s departure from the country. — Tibor Nagy (@AsstSecStateAF) December 26, 2019

On Dec. 2, after the sentencing of the two men, President Edgar Lungu defended the anti-gay laws, calling homosexuality “unbiblical and unchristian” in an interview on Sky News.

“Even animals don’t do it, so why should we be forced to do it?” Lungu said. “Because we want to be seen to be smart, civilized and advanced and so on.”

The same day, Foote released his nearly 1,500-word statement, saying he wanted to “share the U.S. perspective directly, before it’s filtered through Zambia’s state-controlled media.”

“Let us stop the façade that our governments enjoy ‘warm and cordial’ relations,” he wrote. “The current government of Zambia wants foreign diplomats to be compliant, with open pocketbooks and closed mouths.”

Foote said he was threatened after his comments over the gay couple’s jailing. He also lamented that the United States provides Zambia with $500 million in aid each year but that he has struggled to schedule meetings with the president and faced criticism for raising concerns about corruption.

“Both the American taxpayers, and Zambian citizens, deserve a privileged, two-way partnership, not a one-way donation that works out to $200 million per meeting with the head of state,” he wrote.

The public statement, which said the relationship between the United States and Zambia is “decaying,” was unusually strong for a U.S. diplomat and unleashed furor among Zambian officials. On Dec. 15, Lungu said Zambia had sent a letter to Washington to protest Foote’s comments, Reuters reported.

“We don’t want such people in our midst,” Lungu said on state media. “We want him gone.”

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo told Zambia’s Hot FM radio this week that the ambassador’s comments went too far.

“The dos and don’ts for those who represent nations in other nations are very clear,” Reuters reported him as saying. “So if one crosses the line, it’s not about bilateral relations between the two countries.”

Despite progress on the issue in some parts of Africa, LGBTI communities face discrimination and jail time in many countries on the continent. Last month, dozens of men in Nigeria went on trial for same-sex displays of affection. Earlier this year, Uganda backtracked after an official said the country plans to reintroduce a controversial bill that would authorize the death penalty for gay sex.

Carol Morello contributed to this report.

