Here’s a look at some beloved New Year’s traditions worldwide. For optimal results, it’s best to pair these customs with reading the news on what’s happening in the countries and communities they come from, per (very real) Washington Post New Year’s lore.

Eat 12 grapes at midnight

This tasty tradition originated in Spain and is now practiced across Central and South America, from Mexico to Cuba. Each grape represents good luck for one month of the year. But luck doesn’t come easily: Each grape must be eaten with each stroke of the midnight clock — i.e. 12 grapes in 12 seconds — in the first challenge of the year.

Pick underwear wisely

In Central and South American countries, like Brazil and Ecuador, underwear color can say a lot about what kind of year it could be: Yellow ones signify good luck is coming, red ones love, green ones money and well-being, and white ones peace. For some of us, it probably can’t hurt to just wear all four.

Eat lentils

Lentils are a New Year’s super food. Italians often pair their lucky lentils with sausage or other pork dishes to signify a bountiful future. Brazilians and Chileans dine on lentils in the hope that the coin-shaped legume will bring good fortune. In Colombia, people fill their pockets with them on New Year’s Eve.

Run around with an empty suitcase

Hoping to travel this year? Then embrace this Colombian and Ecuadoran tradition of taking a lap around the neighborhood with an empty suitcase to will it to happen.

Smash plates against the wall

Taking a cue from Denmark, save chipped plates and then smash them against the wall on New Year’s Eve. Luck-inducing or not, that sounds very cathartic.

Bang bread against the wall

Another interpretation: In Ireland, people bang bread against the wall to ward off evil spirits, and to ensure there’s plenty of it for the coming year.

Or just blow up an effigy of last year’s bad things

Grab an Año Viejo (Old Year) doll, attach fireworks or light a match at midnight, and watch all the bad parts of the past year burn away. It’s a tradition found across Central and South America, including in Colombia, Panama and Ecuador. These effigies are traditionally dressed in old clothes and made to represent a politician or another displeasing figure.

Eat special Soba noodles

In Japan, toshikoshi (year-crossing) soba noodle soup is traditionally cooked up on New Year’s Eve. These prized noodles are long and thin and can be easily cut, symbolizing a clean break with the past year, as well as a lengthy and prosperous life.

Eat bread or cake with a coin inside

There are many ways to go with this one. There’s vasilopita, a sweet bread made in Greece in honor of St. Basil, or banitsa, a Bulgarian egg and cheese phyllo dough pastry. The only trick is to look out for the slice that comes with the lucky coin baked in.

Just eat anything round or coin-shaped to symbolize the new year

In Denmark and Norway, people dine on Kransekage or Kransekake, meaning wreath or doughnut cake, which is a marzipan-based tower cake built from stacked concentric rings and decorated with icing. In the Netherlands, oliebollen, or fried doughnuts, are another New Year’s crowd favorite. The pomegranate, with its round shape and seemingly endless seeds of possibility, features in many communities’ customs, including in Armenia, Brazil and the Jewish new year. The Swiss drop a dollop of whipped cream on the floor (scandalous!). In the Philippines, people eat 12 round fruits, one for each hopefully prosperous month of the year to come.

Be the first one to cross the threshold, ideally carrying a gift

As part of Scottish Hogmanay, or New Year’s celebrations, it’s good luck to be the first person to cross the threshold into a friend or family member’s home once midnight has struck. More fortune, according to tradition, is afforded to those who come bearing a gift.

Melt some tin to see the future

In Finland, Germany and Austria, people melt tin, pour it into cold water and then seek meaning out of the shapes that form.

Stand on chairs and leap into the future

After smashing all the plates, some Danes stand on chairs and jump off right as the new year hits.

Make some noise

Scare away bad spirits or unleash a year’s worth of frustrations by making noise. In Japan, there’s Joya no kane, a Buddhist ritual of ringing temple bells 108 times on New Year’s Eve. Other communities around the world light fireworks and bang pots and pans together.

When in doubt, wear polka dots

If you’ve already eaten all the round and coin-shaped foods you can find, then try wearing polka dots for good luck, as people do in the Philippines.

Bonus: There are many other new year chances

Dec. 31 may be important for the Gregorian calendar, but the world has many other calendars and new years to celebrate! There’s the Chinese, Jewish, Persian and Muslim new years, among others, for which communities have perfected the art of both celebrating the possibilities of life and being made to feel guilty for being alive!

So, happy new year, all year long.

