

Health workers carry a coffin with the body of an Ebola victim on May 16, 2019 in Butembo, Congo. The city is at the epicenter of Congo's Ebola crisis. (John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images)

Over the past year, health crises have sparked fears and dominated headlines across the globe.

In Congo, an Ebola crisis that began the year before continued to grow, and violence against health workers hindered efforts to control it. In Samoa, a deadly measles outbreak spread so rapidly, unvaccinated families were asked to hang red flags outside their doors to help vaccinators find them more quickly. In Pakistan, hundreds of children born to HIV-negative parents suddenly tested positive for the virus that can cause AIDS. In the United States, mysterious vaping related illnesses killed several young people and hospitalized many others.

Here are the stories behind some of the most frightening global health crises in the last year.

Ebola

When Ebola struck West Africa in 2014, it spread like wildfire. By the time it was finally controlled, more than 11,300 people had died. Lack of infrastructure, distrust in health workers and an already slow recovery from long civil wars in two of the affected countries complicated efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

When the virus struck the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2018, it wasn’t the first time the country had to handle an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever, but experts still worried the situation was ripe for a disaster. Conflict has plagued parts of Congo for decades, slowing development in the country’s east, where the latest outbreak took root. Among civilians, there is already widespread distrust toward outsiders, particularly MONUSCO, the massive U.N. peacekeeping mission that has faced a barrage of criticism for alleged inaction in the face of various crises. The east, far from the capital of Kinshasa, lacks government oversight, and small militias and other armed groups continue to operate throughout the region, further setting the stage for a difficult response to an Ebola outbreak.

In the past 16 months, at least 2,200 people have died from the disease in Congo, and multiple health workers have been attacked trying to treat them. The violence has forced some organizations to shutter crucial clinics and at least 500 health workers have been relocated.

After a brutal attack on a clinic earlier this year wounded a number of front-line responders and killed a logistician helping with treatment efforts. A young woman who witnessed the attack told The Washington Post’s Max Bearak that she and her colleagues “all got into the same room and hid under the beds so at least we would die together.”

She said they listened to their colleague scream as the armed men “chopped her with the machete outside the room. The attackers did whatever they wanted for hours, as if they knew no one would stop them.”

Measles

The United States declared measles eliminated in the country nearly two decades ago. But as misinformation about a measles vaccine spread, more and more cases recently began to pop back up.

This year, in New York, hundreds of people came down with the disease, forcing the city to declare a state of emergency. By the time it was finally declared over, 654 people had been diagnosed with measles and the city had spent $6 million trying to stem it.

[Mapping the measles outbreak in the United States]

Elsewhere in the world, efforts to control the illness may have been even more complicated.

In October, Samoa declared a measles outbreak. It spread across the Pacific island nation quickly, killing dozens of people and sickening thousands of others. Many of the dead were children, leading the Samoan government to implement a series of drastic measures to try to slow it down. They shut down schools across the country, banned children under the age of 17 from public gatherings and asked families that had not yet been vaccinated to hang red flags from their door to alert health workers going door to door to vaccinate people.

Measles is dangerous not just because of its immediate threat of illness. As The Post’s Lena Sun reported earlier this year, new studies show that that measles can also make your body forget how to fight other dangerous diseases.

HIV

When hundreds of children in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province began exhibiting signs they were sick with HIV this year, doctors were confused. Babies typically contract the virus from infected parents during breast feeding, pregnancy or birth. But these children’s parents were HIV free.

Officials then traced a number of the children back to a single doctor in the area, and began investigating whether he had used unsafe syringes, infecting children instead of protecting them. The outbreak stoked fear and anger in Pakistan, a country that has long battled distrust toward health workers, particularly vaccinators working to stamp out polio.

Pakistan’s polio workers are making sure that no child is left behind, no matter how difficult to reach. @UNICEF_Pakistan #VaccinesWork #EndPolio pic.twitter.com/lbNlWwjPzh — UNICEF (@UNICEF) December 24, 2019

“The use of unsafe syringes might be one of the causes for spread of the disease, but the government is making all-out efforts to ascertain the exact cause,” Zafar Mirza, Pakistan’s top health official, said at a news conference at the time.

The doctor’s lawyer told CNN at the time that his client “has been made into a scapegoat for the larger crisis in the region.”

In November, the New York Times reported that since April, more than 1,100 people had tested positive for HIV in a town of just 36,000 people –– the vast majority of them small children.

Dengue

Mosquito larvae carrying dengue, a dangerous virus that causes a host of painful symptoms, don’t need much water to breed. So when an outbreak occurs, it can be hard to slow its spread. And people infected with the virus suffer immensely.

They develop high fevers and achy joints. They vomit, experience terrible headaches and often have pain behind their eyes. In severe cases, they can die.

This year, deadly outbreaks around the world worried health officials and scientists, many of whom saw a link between climate changes and the prevalence of mosquito borne illnesses.

In Honduras, more than 100,000 people contracted the viral disease, and around 175 died, the New York Times reported. In Nepal, an unprecedented outbreak of the disease infected 11,000 people between July and October. In the Philippines, around 100,000 cases of the virus were recorded in the first six months of the year alone, CNN reported. Now, more than 1,000 people there have died.

Raman Velayudhan, who leads the dengue task force at the World Health Organization, told The Post’s Joanna Slater earlier this year that there has been a “huge increase” in the number of cases worldwide.

“Unfortunately, things are a little grim at the moment," he said.

