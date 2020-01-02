

The leader of Austrian People's Party, Sebastian Kurz, speaks to reporters in Vienna on Jan. 1. (Florian Wieser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

BERLIN — From the outside, the political changes facing Austria in early 2020 may appear dramatic. Ministries previously controlled by a far-right party could be directed by the environmentalist Greens for the first time. A vice chancellor who cast doubts on climate change science could be replaced by a staunch climate action advocate. And the chancellor? At 33, he is expected to become the youngest elected sitting head of government worldwide — for the second time in his life.

Seven months after his coalition government with Austria’s far-right Freedom Party fell apart amid a far-ranging scandal, conservative ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz is set to return to the world stage almost unscathed.

He is the reason that his newly announced coalition agreement with the Green Party may appear less striking to Austrians than to outsiders. With Kurz, who first took power at age 31, the man at the center of the Austrian government is expected to remain a familiar face, if the coalition deal is confirmed. (Once inaugurated, Kurz will also dethrone 34-year-old Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin as the world’s youngest head of government; she has held that title since assuming power in late December.)

A preliminary Austrian coalition agreement was announced Wednesday and comes close to a reinvention of Kurz. Where he found himself accused of opportunism by European liberals after his embrace of the far right to become chancellor in 2017, Kurz is now being hailed as the front-runner of a liberal-conservative political experiment that could be repeated elsewhere across the continent.

Amid surging concerns over climate change, coalitions between environment-focused parties and conservative parties are becoming increasingly likely. Some Europeans hope that such partnerships could also help bridge Europe’s generational divide between smaller, liberal parties, which are predominantly backed by younger voters, and conservative blocs with an overwhelmingly older support base.

In neighboring Germany — where a grand coalition between the Social Democrats and the conservatives has faced mounting criticism — commentators have already framed Austria’s new coalition agreement as a testing ground for a similar coalition option in Berlin.

Austria’s recent political shifts have also raised doubts about far-right parties’ ability to govern, despite their efforts to position themselves as serious government alternatives. Italy’s coalition between the Five Star Movement and the far-right League broke apart in August, ending Western Europe’s first fully populist government this century after just 14 months. The breakup came only three months after Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the far-right party had resigned following the leak of secretly recorded footage of a boozy night on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza.

In the videos, Strache promised government contracts in exchange for political donations from a woman who was posing as a member of a Russian oligarch family.

The videos — first published by German weekly Der Spiegel and the daily newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung — appeared to confirm critics’ concerns over the far right’s susceptibility to corruption and its close ties to Russia.

Those concerns had mounted as the party gained support in the polls in the wake of Europe’s 2015 refugee influx. Anti-migration sentiments boosted the popularity of then-party leader Strache, who was once predominantly known for his ties to right-wing extremist circles. In 1989, for instance, he was detained at a rally of a group that described itself as a successor of Hitler’s youth organization.

Almost three decades later, Kurz granted Strache’s party control over Austria’s Interior Ministry, which oversees investigations into far-right extremism, among other issues.

Only months later, the ministry’s far-right leadership ordered raids on the country’s own domestic intelligence service. The raids were later ruled in court to have been largely illegal, and they prompted concerns across Europe that information shared with Austrian officials may fall into the hands of the Kremlin.

“There were many situations that were hard for me to put up with,” Kurz said last year after his coalition with the far right dissolved.

In neighboring Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel similarly weighed in on the breakup at the time, saying Europe needed to “stand up decisively” to right-wing populists.

To some of his supporters, it is now Kurz — the man once accused of embracing far-right populists — who may receive the credit for leading the way in heeding Merkel’s advice.

To his critics, though, the motivation behind his recent shift appears to be the same as the one that helped Austria’s far right gain power: opportunism.

