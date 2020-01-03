Soleimani took control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ external wing, the Quds Force, in the late 1990s and went on to expand its regional presence. He was widely known for his high-profile links to paramilitary groups from Syria to Yemen that are now in the spotlight of attention.

Why does Iran use proxies?

Iran’s emphasis on developing proxy forces goes back to the 1979 revolution that deposed the American-backed shah and gave rise to the Islamic Republic. The Shiite theocracy sought to export its revolution and empower Shiite groups in the Middle East from the outset. Middle East Institute senior fellow Alex Vatanka called this expansionist ethos “part of [Iran’s] DNA."

Many — though not all — of the groups Iran sponsors are Shiite. While ideology plays a role in Iran’s foreign policy, experts say the regime’s primary goal is to project power throughout the Middle East to counter American, Israeli and Saudi influence.

The success of Iran’s strategy rests in large part on its ability to capitalize on power vacuums in the Middle East, Vatanka said. Most recently, Iran has broadened its reach by backing militias in war-torn Yemen and Syria amid the chaos ushered in by the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011.

How does Iran do this? Primarily through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, which Soleimani controlled until his death. (The Trump administration designated the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization last April). The Quds Force organizes and trains fighters with allied militias and provides them with weapons, according to a report by the Soufan Center. Iran also uses soft power to cement economic alliances with countries like Iraq, where Iran has supported local militias in the fight against American forces in the aftermath of the 2003 invasion of Iraq and later in the battle against the Islamic State.

Who are the Houthis?

Houthi rebels in Yemen have come under wider scrutiny since early May 2019 when they stepped up drone attacks on Saudi targets. The Houthis, who are part of the Zaydi sect of Shiite Islam, have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen since 2015. The group had long been an opposition force in Yemen, but it drew Iranian support after Saudi Arabia got involved in that nation’s conflict, according to Vatanka. What began as a civil war during the Arab Spring has morphed into a proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia, with Iran supplying financial and military support to the Houthis and the United States providing extensive military support to Saudi Arabia.

It’s unclear how much operational control Iran exercises over the Houthis, Vatanka said, but the two actors certainly share strategic priorities — namely, countering Saudi Arabia.

There have been recent reports of truce talks between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

How does Hezbollah fit into the picture?

Hezbollah, a Shiite paramilitary group and political party in Lebanon, is Iran’s earliest and most successful proxy project. It remains the most powerful of Iran’s nonstate allies in the Middle East. Formed during the Lebanese civil war in 1982, Hezbollah has since transformed from a small group of clerics and fighters into a major political force in Lebanon — with critical assistance from the IRGC.

Iran supplied weapons to Hezbollah during its 2006 war against Israel. More recently, Iran has mobilized Hezbollah’s intervention on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s bloody nine-year civil war. A U.S. Treasury Department assessment in 2018 put Iran’s support for Hezbollah at $700 million per year.

Atlantic Council senior fellow Nicholas Blanford, an expert on Hezbollah, described the paramilitary group as “the most formidable of all the Iranian proxies in the Middle East” — and its active role in crushing the rebellion in Syria has given the group additional fighting experience.

Despite its regional military heft, few expect Hezbollah to eagerly enter into a conflict involving the United States. The group would more likely rely on low-level covert attacks on American targets in the region, Blanford said last year.

But, he added at the time, “If it looks like the Islamic regime in Tehran is facing some kind of existential threat if a conflict arises, then all bets would be off.”

What is Iran’s relationship to Iraqi militias?

Beginning with Iran’s war with Iraq in the 1980s, Tehran hosted and supported a number of powerful Shiite militias that were opposed to Saddam Hussein’s despotic rule. After he was ousted following the American invasion of Iraq in 2003, many of those militias were marshaled to fight U.S. troops.

The Pentagon has attributed 608 U.S. troop deaths in Iraq between 2003 and 2011 to Iranian proxy forces. But as the Islamic State staged a lightning blitz across Iraq in 2014, those same militias became critical assets in stemming the militants’ expansion and fought closely with Iraqi forces to eventually reduce the Islamic State’s territorial hold to zero.

Their role in fighting the militants has given them unprecedented political power in Iraq, with many senior figures winning seats in the country’s parliament. Their presence has given Iran additional influence over Iraq’s political landscape.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Iraq to counter this influence, but tensions have continued to escalate. On Tuesday, supporters of an Iranian-backed militia charred two reception areas of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad by setting fires. Their siege ended Wednesday, after they were ordered by their militia to withdraw.

Among the key questions now is, how many of Iran’s allies and proxies would rush to Tehran’s support in case of a full-blown war — and how far they would be ready to go.

