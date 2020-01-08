Videos of singed kangaroos and parched koalas prompted an outpouring of grief on social media. Where the fires have been quelled, a blackened desolation remains, with thousands of homes lost and communities uprooted. Survivors and eyewitnesses spoke of an apocalyptic orange sky and fierce winds that meant the roaring of the blaze was often heard before it was seen. So extreme were the conditions — the country experienced a record heat wave, on top of three years of devastating drought — that banks of clouds created by the flames have generated their own fire-driven thunderstorms.

AD

AD

Skies turned bright red on the beach in southeast Australia on Sunday as deadly bushfires continue to burn.



Rain has brought some measure of relief, but officials warn the showers won't put out all the fires before conditions deteriorate again this week. https://t.co/Mv389yT4Gd pic.twitter.com/XxIOZRDxJb — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2020

There’s a political storm brewing in Australia, as well. In its epicenter is conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been criticized not just for his initial lax handling of the crisis — he was on holiday in Hawaii as his nation burned — but, more importantly, for his broader resistance to political measures aimed at mitigating climate change. Morrison remains infamous for a stunt he pulled in 2017, when, as Australia’s treasurer, he showed up to a session of Parliament brandishing a lump of coal and a message to his colleagues not to be “scared” by fossil fuels.

Morrison came to power in 2018 in an internal party coup that unseated then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, whose attempts to set targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions were resisted by rivals within the right-wing Liberal Party. Under his watch, Australia stopped payments to the Green Climate Fund, the U.N.-backed mechanism that assists developing countries hit by climate disaster. When the United Nations chaired a climate meeting in September in New York, Morrison skipped the session. And in last month’s major climate conference in Madrid, Morrison’s government came under particular criticism for thwarting collective efforts to set meaningful emissions targets.

"What about the people who are dead, Mr Prime Minister?"



Australian PM Scott Morrison was confronted by angry crowds as he visited the town of Cobargo in New South Wales, which has been devastated by bushfires.



Latest on the fires here: https://t.co/EWYZGdr7Q1 pic.twitter.com/qxQ2NS3zJR — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 2, 2020

The international community has taken note. A report published last month by a group of think tanks that ranked 57 countries on their national climate action policies placed Australia sixth from bottom. A separate study in November ranked Australia as third-worst among the Group of 20 nations. Though Australia just produces a bit more than 1 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, it’s the world’s biggest exporter of coal, whose use is a major factor in the warming of the planet. The bush fires alone have emitted some 350 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere since last September.

AD

AD

In the midst of the crisis, Morrison has offered mostly a tepid brand of climate denialism, pointing to a long history of seasonal fires. “They are natural disasters,” he told reporters last week. “They wreak this sort of havoc when they affect our country, and they have for a very long time.”

In comments to Reuters on Tuesday, Angus Taylor, Morrison’s emissions reduction minister, waved away criticism over policy and said the “bush fires are a time when communities must unite, not divide.” Allies elsewhere cautioned against policies that could negatively impact Australian business. Right-wing media have also pointed to reports of dozens of arsonists contributing to the blaze as supposed evidence that the current catastrophe is not entirely linked to climate change.

“Australia, with a three degree temperature rise, frightens the hell out of me.”



The captain of a fire service in rural New South Wales says his team are seeing fires on a scale they’ve never seen before - and that the evidence it is due to climate change “is overwhelming”. pic.twitter.com/s5PkOj9U1b — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 7, 2020

The scientific consensus is pretty clear, though. In an interview for PBS with Christiane Amanpour, leading Australian climate scientist Tim Flannery said the current situation was “part of the long-term trajectory of climate change,” and it’s “conspired together with a windy season to produce these horrific fire conditions.” He pointed to 12 reports his own organization produced warning the Australian government of the mounting effects of climate change on the country.

AD

AD

What is happening in Australia today will become increasingly common around the world if we do not aggressively combat climate change and transform our energy system away from fossil fuels. The future of the planet is at stake. We must act. https://t.co/JvspMDtqAD — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 2, 2020

“Even without human help, Earth can be at times inhospitable,” noted an editorial in The Washington Post. “All the more reason to avoid priming the planet for worse — extreme weather, intense heat waves, more drought, more flooding, rising seas, species die-offs, disease proliferation, and more foreseeable and unforeseeable consequences. Australia, which has profited off fossil fuel extraction and use, has a responsibility to help lead the world.”

But Morrison and his ilk have long resisted meaningful climate action or schemes that would raise the cost of energy. This current round of fires may force a new reckoning.

“Debate over climate — whether it is changing, and if so what to do about it — has become a culture wars issue over the years to the point where it has proved to be a useful political device for parties of the right,” wrote columnist Tony Walker in the Sydney Morning Herald. But, he noted, “the ground is shifting politically,” with more and more Australians recognizing the urgency of the environmental threat they face.

AD