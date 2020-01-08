The nuclear plant was designed to withstand quakes up to magnitude-9. Iran is on major seismic faults and frequently experiences earthquakes. Its hard, mountainous landscape can prevent damage from mild to moderate earthquakes.

Wednesday’s quake came on the heels of Iran launching ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American military personnel. The country had earlier threatened retaliation for the U.S. killing of Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani, a military official the Trump administration said was planning “imminent” terrorist attacks against U.S. diplomats and soldiers in the region.