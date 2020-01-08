June 13, 2019

TurkmenISTAN Turkey Caspian Sea Tehran Syria Iraq Afghan. Baghdad Iran Jordan Strait of Hormuz Kuwait Saudi Arabia Qatar Riyadh U.A.E. 300 MILES

Two oil tankers, one Japanese-owned and one Norwegian-owned, are attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil shipments. The United States blames Iran for the “blatant assault” on the vessels.

20 MILES Persian Gulf IRAN Oman Smoke from burning Norwegian-owned tanker united arab emirAtes Gulf of Oman

June 20

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps downs an American surveillance drone with a surface-to-air missile over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian and U.S. officials offer contradictory accounts of where it happened. In response, Trump orders a strike on Iranian sites but reverses his orders when told that 150 people could be killed. “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die,” he tweets.

Location provided by Iranian military IRAN OMAN UAE Location provided by Pentagon UNITED ARAB EMIRATES International airspace 20 MILES SOVEREIGN TERRITORY OF IRAN

July 19

Iranian naval authorities capture a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that it had “violated maritime law.” The move comes after officials in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar seized an Iranian supertanker they said was suspected of transporting oil to Syria, a violation of European Union sanctions. Both ships are released months later.



An Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps speedboat moves around a British-flagged oil tanker, seized in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. (Hasan Shirvani/Mizan News Agency/AP)

Aug. 21

Iraq Jordan Iran Kuwait Saudi Arabia Qatar Riyadh U.A.E. Oman YEMEN 300 MILES

An American military drone is shot down in Yemen, according to U.S. officials and Yemeni rebels. A military spokesman for the Iran-aligned rebels, known as the Houthis, claims they are responsible for bringing down the MQ-9 Reaper drone.

Sept. 14

Two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia are targeted in a drone and cruise missile attack, which the Yemeni rebels claim credit for. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper claims Iran was involved, which the country denies, and that it is clear the weapons used in the attack “were Iranian-produced and were not launched from Yemen.” Six days after the attack, Trump approves the deployment of additional U.S. troops and air defense assets to Saudi Arabia.

TurkmenISTAN Turkey Caspian Sea Tehran Syria Iraq Afghan. Baghdad Iran Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Abqaiq Khurais Qatar U.A.E. Riyadh 300 MILES

Sept. 13 Sept. 14 Sept. 15 Sept. 16 SAUDI ARABIA BAHRAIN QATAR Abqaiq: Site of the kingdom's largest oil processing facility Satellite detections of fire 100 MILES

Dec. 27

TurkmenISTAN Turkey Caspian Sea Kirkuk Tehran Syria Afghan. Baghdad Iran Iraq Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Qatar Riyadh U.A.E. 300 MILES

A barrage of missile fire hits the joint U.S.-Iraqi K-1 base near Kirkuk, killing a U.S. defense contractor and wounding three American soldiers and two Iraqi federal police officers.

Dec. 29

TurkmenISTAN Turkey Caspian Sea Tehran Syria Iraq Afghan. Baghdad Iran Qaim Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Qatar Riyadh U.A.E. 300 MILES

The United States blames the attack that killed a defense contractor on Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, and responds with airstrikes that kill 25 militia fighters.



The headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah lies in ruins after a U.S. airstrike in Qaim, Iraq. (AP)

Dec. 31

TurkmenISTAN Turkey Caspian Sea Tehran Syria Iraq Afghan. Baghdad Iran Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Qatar Riyadh U.A.E. 300 MILES

Supporters of Kataib Hezbollah storm the entrances of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, chanting “Death to America!” The demonstrators smashed their way into one of the reception areas and set it on fire.

Tigris Zoo Green Zone Protesters gathered here U.S. Embassy compound Chancery building State Department apartments 0.5 MILES

Jan. 2

A U.S. drone strike in Baghdad kills Qasem Soleimani, a powerful Iranian commander with close links to a network of armed groups backed by Iran across the Middle East. “Gen. Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” Esper says in a statement. “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.” But U.S. officials give differing and incomplete accounts of the intelligence they say prompted Trump to act.

5 MILES Tigris Baghdad Green Zone U.S. Embassy compound Sadr City 1 MILE Passenger terminals Baghdad International Airport Site of drone strike Main road to Baghdad AIRPORT ST.

Jan. 7

TurkmenISTAN Turkey Caspian Sea Tehran Syria Iraq Afghan. Baghdad Iran al-Asad air base Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Qatar Riyadh U.A.E. 300 MILES

Iranian forces launch more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases housing U.S. military personnel in Iraq in response to the killing of Soleimani. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweets that Tehran “took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense,” adding that Tehran did “not seek escalation” but would defend itself against further aggression.

3 MILES ANBAR PROVINCE AL-ASAD AIR BASE Area of missile strikes Runway Weapons storage area Airstrike locations al-Asad air base 1/4 MILE Locations of impact Euphrates

Jan. 8

Trump says the Iranian strike caused no American or Iraqi deaths, despite the claims by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard that dozens of U.S. troops were killed. He announces that new sanctions on Iran would be imposed, without offering further details.



President Trump delivers his statement about Iran on Wednesday, joined by Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, left, Vice President Pence and military leaders. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Sources for maps and satellite imagery:

ESA Sentinel, Maps4News/HERE, AP, Planet Labs, OpenStreetMap; MODIS satellite imagery of Saudi oil facilities is from NASA.