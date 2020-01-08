By Lauren Tierney ,
Lauren Tierney
Graphics reporter and cartographer
Adam Taylor ,
Adam Taylor
Foreign reporter who writes about a variety of subjects
Chris Alcantara ,
Chris Alcantara
Graphics reporter
Tim Meko and
Tim Meko
Deputy graphics director
Washington Post Staff

June 13, 2019

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Tehran

Syria

Iraq

Afghan.

Baghdad

Iran

Jordan

Strait of

Hormuz

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Georg.

Uzb.

Arm.

Azerb.

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Tehran

Syria

Iraq

Afghan.

Leb.

Med.

Sea

Baghdad

Iran

Damascus

Jordan

Strait of

Hormuz

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Georg.

Uzb.

Ankara

Arm.

Azerb.

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Mosul

Tehran

Kirkuk

Syria

Iraq

Leb.

Qaim

Med.

Sea

Afghan.

Iran

Baghdad

Damascus

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Strait of

Hormuz

Saudi

Arabia

Abqaiq

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Two oil tankers, one Japanese-owned and one Norwegian-owned, are attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil shipments. The United States blames Iran for the “blatant assault” on the vessels.

20 MILES

Persian

Gulf

IRAN

Oman

Smoke from burning

Norwegian-owned tanker

united

arab

emirAtes

Gulf of Oman

—Oman

20 MILES

Persian

Gulf

IRAN

Oman

Smoke from burning

Norwegian-owned tanker

united

arab

emirAtes

Gulf of Oman

—Oman

20 MILES

Persian

Gulf

IRAN

Oman

Smoke from burning

Norwegian-owned tanker

united

arab

emirAtes

Gulf of Oman

—Oman

20 MILES

Persian

Gulf

IRAN

Oman

Smoke from

burning

Norwegian-owned

tanker

united

arab

emirAtes

Gulf of Oman

—Oman

June 20

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps downs an American surveillance drone with a surface-to-air missile over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian and U.S. officials offer contradictory accounts of where it happened. In response, Trump orders a strike on Iranian sites but reverses his orders when told that 150 people could be killed. “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die,” he tweets.

Location

provided

by Iranian

military

IRAN

IRAN

OMAN

UAE

OMAN

Location

provided

by Pentagon

UNITED ARAB

EMIRATES

International

airspace

UAE

20 MILES

IRAN

Location

provided

by Iranian

military

IRAN

OMAN

UAE

OMAN

Location

provided

by Pentagon

UNITED ARAB

EMIRATES

International

airspace

UAE

20 MILES

SOVEREIGN TERRITORY

OF IRAN

IRAN

OMAN

Location

provided

by Iranian

military

UAE

OMAN

Location

provided

by Pentagon

UNITED ARAB

EMIRATES

International

airspace

UAE

20 MILES

SOVEREIGN TERRITORY

OF IRAN

IRAN

OMAN

Location

provided

by Iranian

military

UAE

OMAN

Location

provided

by Pentagon

UNITED ARAB

EMIRATES

International

airspace

UAE

20 MILES

July 19

Iranian naval authorities capture a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that it had “violated maritime law.” The move comes after officials in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar seized an Iranian supertanker they said was suspected of transporting oil to Syria, a violation of European Union sanctions. Both ships are released months later.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps speedboat moves around a British-flagged oil tanker, seized in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. (Hasan Shirvani/Mizan News Agency/AP)

Aug. 21

Iraq

Jordan

Iran

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

Oman

YEMEN

300 MILES

Iraq

Jordan

Iran

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

OMAN

Sudan

YEMEN

300 MILES

An American military drone is shot down in Yemen, according to U.S. officials and Yemeni rebels. A military spokesman for the Iran-aligned rebels, known as the Houthis, claims they are responsible for bringing down the MQ-9 Reaper drone.

Sept. 14

Two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia are targeted in a drone and cruise missile attack, which the Yemeni rebels claim credit for. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper claims Iran was involved, which the country denies, and that it is clear the weapons used in the attack “were Iranian-produced and were not launched from Yemen.” Six days after the attack, Trump approves the deployment of additional U.S. troops and air defense assets to Saudi Arabia.

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Tehran

Syria

Iraq

Afghan.

Baghdad

Iran

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Abqaiq

Khurais

Qatar

U.A.E.

Riyadh

300 MILES

Georg.

Uzb.

Arm.

Azerb.

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Tehran

Syria

Iraq

Afghan.

Leb.

Med.

Sea

Baghdad

Iran

Damascus

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Abqaiq

Khurais

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Sept. 13

Sept. 14

SAUDI

ARABIA

BAHRAIN

QATAR

Abqaiq:

Site of the

kingdom’s largest

oil processing

facility

Satellite

detections

of fire

Sept. 15

Sept. 16

100 MILES

Sept. 13

Sept. 14

SAUDI

ARABIA

BAHRAIN

QATAR

Abqaiq:

Site of the

kingdom’s largest

oil processing

facility

Satellite

detections

of fire

Sept. 15

Sept. 16

100 MILES

Sept. 13

Sept. 14

Sept. 15

Sept. 16

SAUDI

ARABIA

BAHRAIN

QATAR

Abqaiq:

Site of the

kingdom’s largest

oil processing

facility

Satellite

detections

of fire

100 MILES

Sept. 13

Sept. 14

Sept. 15

Sept. 16

SAUDI

ARABIA

BAHRAIN

QATAR

Abqaiq:

Site of the

kingdom’s largest

oil processing

facility

Satellite

detections

of fire

100 MILES

Sept. 13

Sept. 14

Sept. 15

Sept. 16

SAUDI

ARABIA

BAHRAIN

QATAR

Abqaiq:

Site of the

kingdom’s

largest oil

processing

facility

Satellite

detections

of fire

100 MILES

Dec. 27

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Kirkuk

Tehran

Syria

Afghan.

Baghdad

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Georg.

Uzb.

Arm.

Azerb.

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Tehran

Kirkuk

Syria

Afghan.

Leb.

Med.

Sea

Baghdad

Iran

Damascus

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Georg.

Uzb.

Ankara

Arm.

Azerb.

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Mosul

Tehran

Kirkuk

Syria

Iraq

Leb.

Med.

Sea

Afghan.

Qaim

Iran

Baghdad

Damascus

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Abqaiq

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

A barrage of missile fire hits the joint U.S.-Iraqi K-1 base near Kirkuk, killing a U.S. defense contractor and wounding three American soldiers and two Iraqi federal police officers.

Dec. 29

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Tehran

Syria

Iraq

Afghan.

Baghdad

Iran

Qaim

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Georg.

Uzb.

Arm.

Azerb.

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Tehran

Syria

Iraq

Afghan.

Leb.

Med.

Sea

Baghdad

Iran

Qaim

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Georg.

Uzb.

Ankara

Arm.

Azerb.

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Mosul

Tehran

Kirkuk

Syria

Iraq

Leb.

Med.

Sea

Afghan.

Qaim

Iran

Baghdad

Damascus

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Abqaiq

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

The United States blames the attack that killed a defense contractor on Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, and responds with airstrikes that kill 25 militia fighters.

The headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah lies in ruins after a U.S. airstrike in Qaim, Iraq. (AP)

Dec. 31

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Tehran

Syria

Iraq

Afghan.

Baghdad

Iran

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Georg.

Uzb.

Arm.

Azerb.

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Tehran

Syria

Iraq

Afghan.

Leb.

Baghdad

Med.

Sea

Iran

Damascus

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Supporters of Kataib Hezbollah storm the entrances of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, chanting “Death to America!” The demonstrators smashed their way into one of the reception areas and set it on fire.

Tigris

Zoo

Green Zone

Protesters gathered

here (shown below)

U.S. Embassy

compound

Chancery

building

State Department

apartments

0.5 MILES

State Department

apartments

U.S. Embassy

compound

Tigris

Zoo

Green Zone

Protesters gathered

here (shown below)

U.S. Embassy

compound

Chancery

building

State Department

apartments

0.5 MILES

State Department

apartments

U.S. Embassy compound

Tigris

Zoo

Green Zone

Protesters gathered

here (shown below)

U.S. Embassy

compound

Chancery

building

State Department

apartments

0.5 MILES

State Department

apartments

U.S. Embassy compound

Tigris

Zoo

Green Zone

Protesters gathered

here (shown below)

U.S. Embassy

compound

Chancery

building

State Department

apartments

0.5 MILES

State Department

apartments

U.S. Embassy compound

Jan. 2

A U.S. drone strike in Baghdad kills Qasem Soleimani, a powerful Iranian commander with close links to a network of armed groups backed by Iran across the Middle East. “Gen. Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” Esper says in a statement. “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.” But U.S. officials give differing and incomplete accounts of the intelligence they say prompted Trump to act.

5 MILES

Detail

below

Tigris

Baghdad

Green

Zone

U.S. Embassy

compound

Sadr City

1 MILE

Passenger

terminals

Baghdad

International

Airport

Site of drone strike

Main road to Baghdad

AIRPORT ST.

5 MILES

Detail

below

Tigris

Baghdad

Green

Zone

U.S. Embassy

compound

Sadr City

1 MILE

Passenger

terminals

Baghdad

International

Airport

Site of drone strike

AIRPORT ST.

Main road to Baghdad

Tigris

Sadr City

Baghdad

Green

Zone

Abu Ghraib

U.S. Embassy

compound

Detail

below

5 MILES

AIRPORT ST.

Main road to Baghdad

2mi

2mi

maps4news.com/©HERE

Passenger terminals

Baghdad

International

Airport

Site of drone strike

1 MILE

Tigris

Sadr City

Baghdad

Green

Zone

Abu Ghraib

U.S. Embassy

compound

Detail

below

5 MILES

AIRPORT ST.

Main road to Baghdad

2mi

2mi

maps4news.com/©HERE

Passenger terminals

Baghdad

International

Airport

Site of drone strike

1 MILE

Jan. 7

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Tehran

Syria

Iraq

Afghan.

Baghdad

Iran

al-Asad

air base

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Georg.

Uzb.

Arm.

Azerb.

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Tehran

Syria

Iraq

Afghan.

Leb.

Med.

Sea

Baghdad

Iran

Damascus

al-Asad

air base

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Georg.

Uzb.

Ankara

Arm.

Azerb.

TurkmenISTAN

Turkey

Caspian

Sea

Irbil

Mosul

Tehran

Kirkuk

Syria

Iraq

Leb.

Qaim

Med.

Sea

Afghan.

Iran

Baghdad

Damascus

Israel

al-Assad

air base

Jordan

Kuwait

Saudi

Arabia

Abqaiq

Qatar

Riyadh

U.A.E.

300 MILES

Iranian forces launch more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases housing U.S. military personnel in Iraq in response to the killing of Soleimani. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweets that Tehran “took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense,” adding that Tehran did “not seek escalation” but would defend itself against further aggression.

3 MILES

ANBAR

PROVINCE

AL-ASAD

AIR BASE

Area of

missile

strikes

Runway

Runway

Runway

Airstrike

locations

al-Asad air base

1/4 MILE

Locations of impact

Airstrike

locations

al-Asad air base

1/4 MILE

Location of

impact

3 MILES

ANBAR

PROVINCE

Weapons

storage area

AL-ASAD

AIR BASE

Area of

missile

strikes

Runway

Runway

Runway

Airstrike

locations

al-Asad air base

1/4 MILE

Locations of impact

Airstrike

locations

al-Asad air base

1/4 MILE

Location

of impact

Euphrates

ANBAR

PROVINCE

Weapons storage area

AL-ASAD

AIR BASE

Area of missile strikes

Runway

Runway

Runway

3 MILES

Airstrike

locations

al-Asad air base

See below right

See below left

1/4 MILE

Location of

impact

Locations of impact

Euphrates

ANBAR

PROVINCE

AL-ASAD

AIR BASE

Weapons storage area

Area of missile strikes

Runway

Runway

Runway

3 MILES

Airstrike

locations

al-Asad air base

See below right

See below left

1/4 MILE

Location of

impact

Locations of impact

Jan. 8

Trump says the Iranian strike caused no American or Iraqi deaths, despite the claims by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard that dozens of U.S. troops were killed. He announces that new sanctions on Iran would be imposed, without offering further details.

President Trump delivers his statement about Iran on Wednesday, joined by Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, left, Vice President Pence and military leaders. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Sources for maps and satellite imagery:

ESA Sentinel, Maps4News/HERE, AP, Planet Labs, OpenStreetMap; MODIS satellite imagery of Saudi oil facilities is from NASA.