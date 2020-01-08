June 13, 2019
Two oil tankers, one Japanese-owned and one Norwegian-owned, are attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil shipments. The United States blames Iran for the “blatant assault” on the vessels.
Read more
June 20
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps downs an American surveillance drone with a surface-to-air missile over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian and U.S. officials offer contradictory accounts of where it happened. In response, Trump orders a strike on Iranian sites but reverses his orders when told that 150 people could be killed. “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die,” he tweets.
Read more
July 19
Iranian naval authorities capture a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that it had “violated maritime law.” The move comes after officials in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar seized an Iranian supertanker they said was suspected of transporting oil to Syria, a violation of European Union sanctions. Both ships are released months later.
Read more
Aug. 21
Dec. 27
A barrage of missile fire hits the joint U.S.-Iraqi K-1 base near Kirkuk, killing a U.S. defense contractor and wounding three American soldiers and two Iraqi federal police officers.
Read more
[Who buys Saudi Arabia’s oil?]
Dec. 29
The United States blames the attack that killed a defense contractor on Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, and responds with airstrikes that kill 25 militia fighters.
Read more
Dec. 31
Supporters of Kataib Hezbollah storm the entrances of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, chanting “Death to America!” The demonstrators smashed their way into one of the reception areas and set it on fire.
Read more
Jan. 2
A U.S. drone strike in Baghdad kills Qasem Soleimani, a powerful Iranian commander with close links to a network of armed groups backed by Iran across the Middle East. “Gen. Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” Esper says in a statement. “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.” But U.S. officials give differing and incomplete accounts of the intelligence they say prompted Trump to act.
Read more
Jan. 7
Iranian forces launch more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases housing U.S. military personnel in Iraq in response to the killing of Soleimani. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweets that Tehran “took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense,” adding that Tehran did “not seek escalation” but would defend itself against further aggression.
Read more
Jan. 8
Trump says the Iranian strike caused no American or Iraqi deaths, despite the claims by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard that dozens of U.S. troops were killed. He announces that new sanctions on Iran would be imposed, without offering further details.